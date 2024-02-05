Jordan Tatum 2 Easter sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Jordan Tatum 2 “Easter” variation recently appeared on the internet. These basketball sneakers are entirely decked in a Light Soft Pink/Mint Foam-Smoke-Lilac-Medium Soft Pink-Copa color palette.

The Jordan Tatum 2 “Easter” iteration is predicted to enter the shoe market sometime during the summer of 2024, as per preliminary reports from Sole Retriever and other similar sources. Remember that the official launch date has not been disclosed by the Swoosh brand as of now.

Reportedly, these sneakers will be offered for purchase via the online as well as offline locations of Nike, alongside a bunch of linked Jordan Brand merchants. These pairs will be dropped in men’s and grade school sizing options. While the former is marked with a price tag of $125, the latter GS variant will be sold for $90 per pair.

More details about the Jordan Tatum 2 Easter sneakers

Closer look at the Jordan Tatum 2 Easter sneakers (Image via YouTube/@lechonjames236)

In the upcoming NBA All-Star game, which will take place in February, Jayson Tatum will be featured as an opener for the Eastern Conference. This will be Tatum's fifth participation in the NBA All-Star match. When he enters the court, it is quite likely that he will be wearing the Jordan Tatum 2, which is his second trademark shoe with the Jumpman label and is yet to be made available to the public.

The sneaker community has seen photographs of the Momma's Boy color alongside the Vortex edition up until this point, and a new design that is well-suited for Easter has just recently been unveiled.

The Easter variation of the Jordan Tatum 2 is an ideal illustration of how the pastel hue selection perfectly reflects the spirit of the upcoming spring festival. A diamond mesh design is featured on the foundation, and it is enhanced with mismatched toppings in a shade of pink that is more subdued.

As an additional contrast to this color, smoke gray highlights are featured on the lace set, the tongue flap, and the textile and foam capsules on the midfoot. These foam pods are intended to alleviate tension in high-impact locations that occur during action.

Another look at the Jordan Tatum 2 sneakers (Image via YouTube/@lechonjames236)

A tie-dye arrangement that blends pastel colors and forms a circle around the pods appears to be a tribute to the joyful and vivacious energy that is associated with Easter. Tatum's "JT" emblem on the tongue flap along with Jumpman on the side pod are both adorned with mint green details, while the sockliner and tongue liner are highlighted with purple.

A multi-color outer sole unit that uses grey rubber pods and a tie-dye arrangement for a festive flair is the final detail on the silhouette. The overall look is finished off with a pink foam midsole that is fitted with an extended Air Strobel component for exceptional cushioning and agility.

Be on the lookout for Jordan Tatum 2 “Easter” sneakers that will be accessible in the coming weeks of spring 2024. Those curious to get their hands on these pairs are advised to stay in touch with Swoosh's site for timely alerts on the arrival of these pairs.