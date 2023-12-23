Jordan Tatum 2 "Mint Foam" sneakers: Everything we know so far

The Jordan Tatum 1 is a lightweight trainer engineered by the experts at Jordan Brand’s Performance division. The sneaker is an ideal pick for modern-day athletes who demand the best performance. The sneaker community is now excited with anticipation for Jordan Tatum 2, the successor to the popular Jordan Tatum 1.

Amid the Boston Celtics’ dominance in the Eastern Conference, Jayson Tatum’s basketball skills are complemented by his rising sneaker influence in partnership with Jordan Brand.

Much to the delight of sneaker enthusiasts, his second signature shoe has recently surfaced on the internet. The colorful iteration of the Jordan Tatum 2 is anticipated to be released in 2024.

According to a reputable source, Sole Retriever, the Jordan Tatum 2 Mint Foam will be released during the summer of 2024. The expected drop will be accessible on Nike's official website as well as in select Jordan Brand stores. The pair will be available in men's sizes and will most likely retail for $125. Moreover, the model will also be offered in kids' sizes.

Jordan Tatum 2 “Mint Foam” sneakers are adorned with bold black accents

Keeping the same general outline while adding some upgraded materials, the Jordan Tatum 2 Mint Foam is an improvement over its forerunner. The shoe's construction has a mix of materials to contribute to the shoe's exceptional durability and comfort.

Particularly noticeable is the midfoot paneling, which has a huge black TPU panel with red mesh and a hint of yellow rubber. This paneling is reminiscent of the open design that was featured on the midfoot of the Tatum 1.

Among the elements of branding are the conspicuous display of the JT logo on the tongue, as well as additional branding from Tatum and Jordan, most likely on the heel. There is a certain amount of secrecy around the underneath cushioning mechanism of the Jordan Tatum 2 Mint Foam, and not all of the precise specifications have been disclosed as of yet.

Another look at the upcoming sneakers ( Image via Instagram/@iambb_shoes)

However, since Nike and Jordan Brand have a history of incorporating cutting-edge technology into their performance shoes, there are high expectations about the level of support and padding that this new model will provide.

Jayson Tatum, an esteemed figure within the National Basketball Association, has recently forged a collaborative alliance with the celebrated Jordan Brand.

Jayson Tatum boasts a stellar record in the competitive world of professional basketball. With four NBA All-Star appearances and the prestigious title of NBA Eastern Conference Finals MVP in 2022, Tatum has undoubtedly solidified his status as a remarkable force within the NBA.

In the year 2019, Tatum got the distinction of joining the exclusive group of NBA players who possess a signature sneaker in collaboration with the esteemed Jordan Company.

The inaugural model of his signature line, the Tatum 1, boasts a lightweight construction, featuring a forefoot Zoom Air unit. Additionally, it offers a kid-specific variant equipped with a hands-free mechanism. The Tatum 1 comes in various colorways, each with a different story and meaning.

Following the success of the Tatum 1, enthusiasts of athletic footwear will undoubtedly have high expectations for the Tatum 2. For fans of Tatum and basketball enthusiasts alike, it is imperative to closely monitor the official Jordan website for the highly anticipated upcoming release.