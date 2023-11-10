Jordan Tatum 1 "Sno Cone" PE shoes: Everything we know so far

Earlier in the year, Jayson Tatum, an exceptional athlete for the Boston Celtics and a frequent collaborator with Nike’s Jordan Brand, presented the eagerly awaited Jordan Tatum 1 hoop sneaker. The Tatum 1 is one of the most lightweight trainers on the market, and it was developed by Jordan Brand's Performance division for today's top young athletes.

After a slew of eye-catching hues presented in the recent few weeks of 2023, such as "Green Strike," "University Red," "Cool Grey," and "Home Team," shoe lovers have now gotten a look at the Player Exclusive "Sno Cone" version of the shoe. Being a PE variant of the player's signature silhouette, this shoe will not be made available for purchase.

Jordan Tatum 1 "Sno Cone" PE sneakers are adorned with patent leather overlays

Here's a closer look at the sneakers (Image via Twitter/@nicekicks)

The NBA signature footwear market is a crowded as well as competitive space, but Jayson Tatum's collection distinguishes itself with the incorporation of personal narratives into every style.

Jayson Tatum’s collaboration with Jordan Brand has made it possible for his off-court experiences to be communicated through the artistic medium of his Jordan Tatum 1 shoe.

The company's press office has emphasized the inspiration behind the features of the brand-new Jordan Tatum 1 footwear:

“The Tatum 1 was born out of Tatum’s desire to wear a shoe that felt more connected to his foot. Built out of a lightweight, strong TPU frame, the shoe is wrapped by a ground-contact foam that also acts as an integrated traction pattern, with minimal rubber on the toe and ball of the foot for Tatum’s predominantly forefoot game.”

The most recent Player Exclusive (PE) variation, which has been given the name "Sno Cone PE," is a touching ode to the summertime treat that his son Deuce enjoys the most, in addition to the father-son moments the two have spent together.

The Jordan Tatum 1 "Sno Cone" PE is a design that is refreshing and crisp, which perfectly captures the essence of summer. An icy white backdrop establishes the scene, which is evocative of the ice shavings of a snow cone.

Brilliant gradient embellishments on the eyestays as well as midfoot TPU elements reflect the sugary splash of taste that the snow cone is known for.

The shiny patent leather on the heel counter is accented by a clean Jumpman, and right over it, a whimsical snow cone logo decorates the heel tab, carrying on the gradient aestetic. Deuce's name is inscribed on the sneaker's interior.

Nike also highlights the player’s sneaker model’s Zoom Air bag built-in ankle support features on their website:

"A large, uncaged Zoom Air bag in the forefoot helps provide high energy return without sacrificing court feel. The mesh knit upper is strong yet lightweight, while the collar is padded for ankle support.”

Even though this Jordan Tatum 1 Sno Cone PE is a bespoke variant for Jayson Tatum and is not currently scheduled to undergo general release, it contributes to the engaging narrative of his trademark shoe line.

To catch timely alerts on other future colorways of the shoe, stay tuned to Nike's site and its SNKRS app.