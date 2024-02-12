4 Best upcoming Nike Air Jordan 4 colorways for women in 2024

In 1989, the Jordan range was expanded to include the Air Jordan 4. This sneaker was Tinker Hatfield's second design for the Jordan Brand-numbered series.

Sneakerheads, and especially Jordan fans, have shown increasing interest in AJs in recent years. Due to the overwhelming reception for their debut, the label quickly issued fresh versions of their style.

There are grand plans for the silhouette every year from Jordan Brand, including the release of GRs and a collaborative version. In 2024, the model will celebrate its 35th anniversary. To celebrate and encourage inclusivity, Jumpman is getting set to provide more women's exclusive Air Jordan 4 designs.

Here is a rundown of the top upcoming women's special Air Jordan 4 hues, perfect for female Michael Jordan fans and other basketball aficionados looking to add a new pair to their collection.

More details about the women's special Air Jordan 4 colorways planned for 2024

1) Air Jordan 4 “Metallic Gold”

With a pristine sail, metallic gold, and black hue, the brand-new Air Jordan 4 Retro has been tailored specifically for women and is available in a clean sail colorway.

A sail-based exterior fashioned entirely of leather gets the spotlight on the footwear, along with shiny gold highlights and delicate black trim around the edges.

The heel tab receives a creamier sheen in comparison to the leather components of the top, whereas each component is given a sail coloration. In addition to the Jumpman logo that is imprinted into the leather on the tongue, contrasting hits can be encountered on the wings that are located close to the lace set.

A metallic gold treatment has been given to these, and they stand out among the sail outfits that are all around them. In the lower part of the shoe, the classic Jordan 4 midsole is offered in sail.

From Nike, SNKRS, and a few other Jordan Brand stores, the Air Jordan 4 Retro Metallic Gold is scheduled to be made available for purchase on March 16, 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit. There will only be a single size available for ladies, and the retail price will be set at $200.

2) Air Jordan 4 “Vivid Sulfur”

In the lively summer of 2024, the Air Jordan 4 intends to create a splash. For this particular release, Jordan Brand is presenting the model in a hue that is specific to ladies and is referred to as "Vivid Sulfur."

The top of the Air Jordan 4 Retro Vivid Sulfur is carved out of white leather, while highlights of yellow and black are scattered across the entirety of the shoe.

Black embellishments are used to highlight the white net that is used to decorate the tongue flap as well as the midfoot section. In contrast to the plastic wings that secure the laces, as well as the Jumpman insignia that is located on the tongue and heel tab, the shades of sulfur are vibrant and striking.

Around the collar, there is a huge black wing that gives the whole style a more edgy appearance. To finish off the design, a white and coconut milk outsole is placed on top of a bright sulfur and white AJ4 midsole.

The Air Jordan 4 Retro "Vivid Sulfur" rendition is predicted to be dropped on April 20, 2024, according to the initial reports. Reportedly, they will be available for purchase through Nike and other select retailers both online and in-store. The retail price is fixed at $200, and it is only available in sizes that are appropriate for women.

3) A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 “Phantom”

Two women's specials, the Air Jordan 3 Retro OG and the Air Jordan 4 Retro OG are being produced by A Ma Maniere and Jumpman label for the fall of 2024.

Comparable to its Air Jordan 3 sibling, these joint AJ4 shoes will be crafted in a similar pattern featuring muted tones.

This A Ma Maniere’s AJ4 variation is wrapped up in a Phantom, metallic pewter, violet ore, light iron ore, muslin, and burgundy crush hues. In addition to being predominantly coated in phantom, the outer layer is crafted out of a variety of components, including leather and suede.

Although the majority of the footwear is covered with phantom, there are burgundy details that touch some areas of the sole block. Back on the heel tab, we notice that a semi-translucent treatment has been used, and the emblems for A Ma Maniere and Jordan Brand are included on each pair of shoes.

The muslin midsole with burgundy crush elements and the neutral rubber outer sole unit are the last details that provide the silhouette with the final touch.

In September of 2024, the A Ma Maniere x AJ 4 Retro OG Phantom will be made available, as stated by Sole Retriever and other similar sources.

These pairs will be dropped for purchase across a variety of shops, including A Ma Maniere, Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers both online and in-store. They will be offered in extended sizes for ladies, and the selling price is expected to be $250.

4) Air Jordan 4 “Orchid”

In addition to the comeback of cherished classics such as the Air Jordan 4 "Fear" and the Air Jordan 11 "Columbia," the AJ 4 "Orchid," which will be released only for women, is projected to make a major mark during the November-December season. As per preliminary reports of Sneaker Bar Detroit, these AJ 4 shoes will arrive sometime around the holiday season of 2024.

While we do not yet know the precise color blocking that will be featured on the Air Jordan 4 "Orchid," we do have some hints about how it might look. It has been reported by zSneakerheadz, a reputable Jordan brand source, that the color scheme for this forthcoming release will consist of Orchid, Neutral Grey, Black, and White.

This combination, in conjunction with the more recent color and design concepts that Jordan Brand has been utilizing, suggests that the overall aesthetic could be primarily influenced by the Orchid color, with touches of neutral gray, black, and white.

These are the four best AJ 4 sneaker designs created specifically for women. Jordan Brand enthusiasts and other curious readers are advised to stay in contact with Nike's website for timely alerts on the arrival of these shoes.

