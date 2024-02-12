Usher’s custom Air Jordan 4 “Chrome” version for Super Bowl LVIII 2024: Everything we know so far

During his mesmerizing performance at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, Usher wore a pair of special Air Jordan 4 "Chrome" sneakers. The whole sneaker, an Air Jordan 4, was covered in a shiny silver color palette.

Seeing as these are custom sneakers, they will not be available for purchase. However, sneakerheads and anybody else interested may keep an eye on Nike's website for more impending releases of Air Jordan 4 colorways.

More details about the custom Air Jordan 4 sneakers Usher sported for Super Bowl LVIII halftime show

The captivating performance that Usher gave during the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show blew away the audience in Las Vegas. The Shoe Surgeon, a well-known customizer, was tasked with designing the dazzling Air Jordan 4 "Chrome" Custom PE that made an appearance during the R&B star’s performance.

This distinctive combination of music and shoe culture charmed the audience from all over the world.

Usher's charisma on stage was reflected in the sparkling Metallic Silver outer of the bespoke Air Jordan 4, which is included in the shoe. The Jumpman, along with "IV" symbols, both feature blue accents, which creates an obvious distinction between the two.

The trademark "U" insignia of Usher is adorned with rhinestones on the back heel tabs, which adds an element of uniqueness to the shoe. A grey rubber outsole, prominent Air components, and a white midsole are the finishing touches that finish off the sleek appearance.

The custom AJ4s enhanced the performance, which was a nostalgic odyssey of Usher's career. They enhanced every step and dance move of the performance.

The "Chrome" Air Jordan 4s have left a lasting impression on sneaker culture, given the fact that these pairs won’t be made available for purchase to the general public.

Besides Usher, many other celebrities aced their sneaker game for the Super Bowl 2024. Eminem sported Air Jordan 3 Eminem PE, Big Boi wore Air Jordan 3 Tinker Oregon PE, and Justin Timberlake was spotted in Air Jordan 3 NRG JTH.

J Balvin took over the stage wearing his collaborative Air Jordan 1 High. Adam Levine, on the other hand, wore Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 High shoes.

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE