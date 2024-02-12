Nike GT Cut 3 “Miami Hurricanes” sneakers: Everything we know so far

The Nike GT Cut 3 "Miami Hurricanes" colorway appeared on the internet recently. These shoes are adorned in a black design with green and orange details all over. The Nike GT Cut 3 "Miami Hurricanes" colorway is anticipated to enter the sneaker market sometime during spring 2024, as per Sneaker Bar Detroit.

It is to be noted that the official release date is kept under cover for now. Reportedly, these shoes will be sold via the digital as well as offline platforms of Nike, alongside a bunch of connected sellers. They will be offered with a selling price label of $190 for each pair.

More details about the Nike GT Cut 3 “Miami Hurricanes” sneakers

After announcing in November 2023, Nike presented the GT Cut 3, the third model in its Greater Than lineup, to the public at the beginning of 2024. Designed to provide exceptional basketball efficiency, this line exemplifies Nike's ongoing dedication to pushing forward the limits of innovation.

This particular iteration, which has been given the name "Miami Hurricanes," features a foundation made of black textile and is further enhanced by robust synthetic toppings.

The Hurricanes' energy is evoked by the lively green and orange accents, while the tiny holes make sure that the product is breathable. In addition to the molded tongue plus cushioned collar, Flywire cables are used to reinforce the midfoot, which brings about an increase in comfort.

The incorporation of an extended ZoomX foam midsole contributes to the responsiveness of the shoes. A tweaked herringbone tread pattern is featured on the outsole, which allows for more versatile lateral motions.

The description of the newly designed Nike GT Cut 3 model on Nike's site reads:

“The G.T. Cut 3 features a lightweight textile upper that’s reinforced using Flywire technology to help lock in the forefoot. A TPU component wrapping around the lateral sidewall adds to the containment and helps keep players over the footbed when stopping and cutting on a dime.”

The brand further underlined the distinctive outsole design of the basketball sneakers and stated:

“On the outsole, designers created modified herringbone pods for tried-and-true traction where players need it most. The pattern was developed using pressure mapping to inform areas players need traction the most when cutting.”

Keep an eye out for the Nike GT Cut 3 “Miami Hurricanes” rendition that will supposedly arrive in the next few weeks of 2024. Interested readers and other sneakerheads are advised to stay tuned to the Swoosh website for timely alerts on their release.

