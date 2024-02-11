Serena Williams Design Crew x Nike Air Max 1 "Los Angeles" shoes: Everything we know so far

The Serena Williams Design Crew x Nike Air Max 1 "Los Angeles" rendition has recently surfaced on the internet. This collaborative iteration of the shoe features a Particle Beige/Rust Pink-Light Bone color palette.

The Serena William Design Crew x Nike Air Max 1 Los Angeles rendition is expected to hit the market on February 22, 2024, as reported by Sole Retriever. It will be made available for purchase through Nike and other select retailers at both online and in-store locations. Priced at $150, the shoe is available in sizes suitable for women.

More details about the Serena Williams Design Crew x Nike Air Max 1 "Los Angeles" sneakers

Through her collaboration with Nike, tennis champion Serena Williams has not only established herself as a name associated with supremacy on the court but has also made significant strides in the fashion and footwear industries.

The player's Serena Williams Design Crew (SWDC) strives to combine athleticism with streetstyle flair, with particular focus on the classic Air Max 1. This cooperation has been celebrated for more than twenty years.

As a way to demonstrate Williams' ability to incorporate narrative and place into the very foundation of sneaker culture, the next Los Angeles model will pay homage to the dynamic metropolis. This release comes after the work she did on the same model in 2023, further establishing her creative history within the realm of sneakers.

The Serena Williams Design Crew x Nike Air Max 1 "Los Angeles" is a demonstration of Williams's admiration for the city's unique culture as well as her keen eye for detail. The footwear has suede sections on the mudguard as well as a vamp, which are embellished with elaborate stitching.

This stitching gives a rich texture to the subdued tan background of the shoe. Tonal mesh is used in the construction of the foundation, and suede leather is used on the midfoot to suit the entire color palette.

Metallic rose gold detailing on the lacing dubrae along with top eyelets provides a sense of refinement to the shoe, while light pink elements on the Swoosh as well as the heel tab provide a subtle contrast. Intricate linear decorations can be spotted on the heel, and the tongue features Nike insignia with an additional "LA" lettering.

The inside of the shoe is given a sense of luxury by the addition of a satin sockliner along with an insole with a cursive that reads "Los Angeles." The design is finished off with a brown midsole and an outsole that matches, which helps to ground the shoe so that it is anchored to its origin.

The origins and advancement of the Nike Air Max 1 model are underlined on Swoosh’s site in the following text:

"Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colorways, to this day, are celebrated year after year.”

Be on the lookout for the release of the SWDC x Nike Air Max 1 Los Angeles in the upcoming weeks of 2024. Stay tuned to Swoosh's site and its SNKRS app for frequent alerts on when these sneakers will become available for purchase.