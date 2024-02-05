Nike Zoom GT Cut 3 "Be True To Her School" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Zoom GT Cut 3 Be True To Her School colorway most recently appeared on the internet. This complete shoe will be clothed in an Ashen Slate/Metallic Silver-Football Grey-Barely Grape-Sanddrift-Light Carbon color palette.

Sometime during February 2024, the Nike Zoom GT Cut 3 Be True To Her School rendition is expected to make its debut, as per early reports from Sole Retreiver and other similar sources. Note that the official launch date hasn’t been revealed by Nike as of now.

Reportedly, these shoes will be sold by the online as well as the physical locations of Nike, alongside a bunch of affiliated retail shops. At retail, the price is set at $190, and it is available in unisex sizes.

More details about the Nike Zoom GT Cut 3 Be True To Her School sneakers

Expand Tweet

The growth of Nike's Greater Than collection, which includes the roll-out of the Nike Zoom GT Cut 3, ensures that the company's developmental trend will continue in 2024. Because it is the first product of its kind to feature ZoomX bouncing technology, its addition represents a big step forward in the realm of professional basketball gear.

In addition to its initial hues, which include Summit White Picante and Light Bone Vapor Green, the Nike Zoom GT Cut 3 has already led to a stir with its impending variants for All-Star Weekend. One of these editions is designed specifically for children, while the other is a tribute to the Zoom Flight 5.

A new incarnation of the "Be True To Her School" label, which celebrates the heritage of Nike's pledge to promote multiculturalism and inclusion in athletics, has been introduced by Nike, contributing to the vibrant assortment that the company has already presented.

The famed Be True To Your School Dunk line from Nike, which was released in the 1980s and honored college colors and rivals, is reimagined in the Be True To Her School rendition of the GT Cut 3, which also captures the vibe of the entire series.

In this contemporary reimagining, performance and legacy are brought together through the use of a lightweight slate and white fabric top that is accentuated with a brilliant purple color.

The Swoosh on the tongue as well as the side TPU shank are also accentuated in purple, creating a splash of color that draws attention to themselves.

On the interior of the shoe, it pays attention to its motivational origins by featuring a Nike logo that is reminiscent of the past on the left shoe, along with the powerful statement "Be True To Her School" on the right shoe.

This highlights the significance of diversity and equality in the realm of athletics. The style is supported by an extended ZoomX foam midsole, which offers an unrivaled level of flexibility and comfort.

There is a cohesive complement between the blue and purple tones of the midsole and the top, and a purple semi-translucent rubber outer sole unit guarantees that the shoe has the best possible foothold on the court.

Be on the lookout for the Nike Zoom GT Cut 3 Be True To Her School colorway that will supposedly arrive in the coming days of 2024. Those curious to buy them are advised to stay in touch with Swoosh’s online site for regular updates on their arrival.