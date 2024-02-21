Nike Air Force 1 Low Next Nature "Dusty Cactus" shoes: Everything we know so far

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Next Nature "Dusty Cactus" rendition has recently appeared online. These shoes will be decked out in two-tone makeup.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Next Nature "Dusty Cactus" colorway is predicted to drop sometime during the spring season of 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources. Note that Swoosh hasn't disclosed the confirmed launch date.

Reportedly, these shoes will be available for purchase on Nike's digital and physical platforms and through their affiliated retailers. These exclusive women's sneakers will be priced at $115 per pair.

More details about the Nike Air Force 1 Low Next Nature "Dusty Cactus" shoes

A closer look at the Nike Air Force 1 Low Next Nature Dusty Cactus sneakers (Image via YouTube/@ragnoupdates)

Air Force 1 Low Next Nature is featured in fashionable "Dusty Cactus" coloring. The women's "Dusty Cactus" Pack, which is well-known for its relationship with the iconic Air Max 93, includes this brand-new offering as one of its components. In addition to the Air Max 1 and the Dunk Low, the Air Force 1 Low Next Nature is the shoe that is receiving the most attention.

This environmentally friendly footwear has been built from recycled materials with a leather top that features vents for increased airflow. A comfortable fit is ensured by the incorporation of mesh tongues as well as an inside lining.

The silhouette features an immaculate white foundation, and it is adorned with Dusty Cactus elements placed on the Swooshes, heel tabs, tongue labeling, and the rubber outer sole unit. The Volt insoles feature Nike's recognizable pinwheel emblem, and the White AF1 midsole adds the finishing touch to the whole combination.

Be on the lookout for the Nike Air Force 1 Low Next Nature "Dusty Cactus" variant that will supposedly hit the shelves in the coming weeks of 2024. Nike enthusiasts and other curious shoppers are advised to stay in touch with Nike's site for timely alerts on their arrival.

Besides the "Dusty Cactus" rendition, many other Air Force 1 colorways are planned for this year. Iterations like "Black/University Blue," "Kobe Bryant," and more will be launched in the coming weeks. They will also be traded via Nike's online stores and linked merchants.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE