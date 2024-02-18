Nike Air Force 1 Low Kobe Bryant shoes: Everything we know so far

Vanessa Bryant recently teased an early image of the Nike Air Force 1 Low Kobe Bryant rendition via an Instagram post. According to initial reports from Sneaker Bar Detroit, these highly anticipated pairs are expected to hit the shelves during the holiday season in 2024.

Reportedly, the Nike Air Force 1 Low Kobe Bryant rendition is slated for release online and in-store by Nike and select retailers. Priced at $145, the sneakers will be available in men's sizes.

More details about the Nike Air Force 1 Low Kobe Bryant shoes

A closer look at the Nike Air Force 1 Low Kobe Bryant sneakers (Image via YouTube/@ragnoupdates)

In 2023, Kobe Bryant's legacy continued to flourish with several significant releases. Along with the release of the Kobe 4 Protro Gigi, Vanessa Bryant has maintained her collaboration with Nike by producing the second set of shoes with a Mambacita vibe. Next in line was the launch of the Halo collection, which coincided with the launch of the Kobe 8 Protro. Both of these events succeeded in following suit.

A plethora of releases, including "Venice Beach," "Italian Camo," and "Philly," are on the horizon for the Nike Kobe range. These releases will be among many others. The latest in the line is a brand-new Nike Air Force 1 Low. This rendition of AF1 features a Kobe-inspired design.

The latest iteration of the Nike Air Force 1 Low Kobe Bryant features a colorway inspired by the city of Los Angeles, with white, varsity maize, and varsity purple. This set differs from any we've seen before, as indicated by early reports; it represents an entirely new style.

Featuring a white-based, all-leather construction, this pair is reminiscent of a player-exclusive version of the Air Force 1 Mids that Kobe Bryant wore during the 2002-2003 edition of the National Basketball Association.

Several elements, including the Swoosh on the sides, the tongue flap tag, the rear heel counter, the insoles, the logo on the midsole, and the solid rubber outsole, all feature the color Varsity Maize. In addition to being embroidered across the Swoosh on the sides, the color Varsity Purple can be observed in the branding across the whole product.

Be on the lookout for these shoes that will be accessible in the coming months of 2024.