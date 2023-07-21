Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Philly” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike, the Oregon-based athletic wear juggernaut, is getting ready to introduce another sneaker from Kobe Bryant's huge shoe collection, the Nike Kobe 4. The "Philly" edition of the model will be available with a technically upgraded design known as the Nike Kobe 4 Protro. The latest variation will be finished in a Varsity Royal/White-University Red color scheme, which is a tribute to the late player's hometown, Philadelphia.

Although the release date of the Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Philly" has not yet been confirmed by the manufacturer, early predictions from sneaker media outlets like Sneaker News suggest that it will be released in the summer of 2024.

Each pair of these sneakers will cost $190 at retail. Swoosh enthusiasts and other interested buyers can purchase these pairs by going to Nike's online and physical sites, the SNKRS app, and a few other associated retail merchants.

Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Philly” shoes are covered in blue and red hues all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Kobe 4 Protro Philly shoes (Image via Instagram/@zsneakerheadz)

The Zoom Kobe 4 first appeared in 2008 and has earned a reputation as the most well-known sneaker in the Nike Kobe series. They happened to be the first Kobe sneakers to be released in low-top form. For those who are unaware, Eric Avar and Tom Luedecke designed these sneakers. The pair were retroed for the very first time in 2014 as a component of the Kobe Prelude Series.

While Kobe Bryant's reputation will always be associated with the City of Angels and the five NBA titles he led the Los Angeles Lakers to win, the Lower Merion High School graduate also had a unique bond with the Philadelphia region. The Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Philly" from 2009 will also be made available in summer 2024, joining the already revealed comeback of the Kobe 8 Protro "Venice Beach."

The "Philly," the USA-inspired color scheme, is the second iteration of Bryant's fourth signature silhouette after his estate and Nike declared the continuation of their cooperation in March 2022, according to reliable sneaker outlets zsneakerheadz and Sneaker Files. The Flywire-assisted silhouette still maintains its circa-2009 color blocking even 14 years later.

The Nike Kobe 4 Protro is back in an eye-catching Varsity Royal, White, and University Red colorway. The upper includes a range of blue hues, and for an eye-catching finishing touch, the ankle has 3M reflective stars. Additionally, Kobe's emblem dominates the tongue flap, and his autograph is embroidered on the lateral side.

In order to further its appeal, the sneaker also has Flywire technology as well as Red embellishments. A White rubber sole completes the appearance, adding to its slick and refined appearance. The insoles clearly depict Kobe Bryant's birthdate, which is 8-23-78, as a significant feature.

Sneakerheads are advised to watch out for the upcoming Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Philly" iteration, which is expected to release early next year. If they don't want to miss the release of the aforementioned version, interested customers may install the SNKRS app or sign up for the brand's web page to receive timely information when the sneaker goes on sale.