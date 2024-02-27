Nike Air Max 97 “Glacier Blue” shoes: Everything we know so far

The Nike Air Max 97 “Glacial Blue” rendition recently surfaced on the internet. This rendition will be entirely decked in a White/Glacier Blue-Photo Blue palette.

The Nike Air Max 97 “Glacier Blue” colorway is predicted to be offered sometime during the spring of 2024, per Sneaker Bar Detroit. Note that the official release date isn’t disclosed by the Swoosh label as of now.

Reportedly, these sneakers will be sold online as well as on the physical sites of Nike, alongside a bunch of its connected sellers. They will be marked with a selling price label of $175 per pair.

More details about the Nike Air Max 97 “Glacier Blue” shoes

A closer look at the Nike Air Max 97 Glacier Blue sneakers (Image via YouTube/@sneakersociety)

The Nike Air Max 97, which debuted in 1997, transformed the footwear business. Its streamlined construction and extended air padding were a considerable breakthrough. Reflective piping and wavy lines have become instantly recognizable features in sneaker design.

By consistently releasing new color variations, Nike remains faithful to the values that it was founded on. The "Glacier Blue" edition, which is intended to be released in the spring of 2024, will continue this heritage.

A spellbinding color scheme is displayed by the sneaker, which is dressed in shades of white, glacier blue, and photo blue. Its construction, which is made of white mesh and leather, guarantees both comfort and solidity.

A dash of pizzazz is added with blue highlights that feature reflective embellishments made of 3M. Easy wear is ensured by the presence of dual draw tabs on both the tongue flap and the heel counter of the shoe.

The shoe's visual appeal is enhanced by the application of rope laces. When it comes to shoes that offer both style and functionality, a sail midsole with exposed full-length air Max padding is offered.

Be on the lookout for the new Air Max 97 “Glacial Blue” rendition that will supposedly arrive in the coming weeks of 2024. Sneakerheads and other interested parties are encouraged to stay in touch with the shoe brand’s site for timely updates on the arrival of this AM97 variation.