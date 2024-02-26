Nike Air Max 90 “University Gold/Dusty Cactus” shoes: Everything we know so far

The Nike Air Max 90 “University Gold/Dusty Cactus” colorway recently emerged on the internet. These shoes are entirely decked in the eponymous “University Gold/Dusty Cactus” hues that are complimented by a clean white color.

The Air Max 90 “University Gold/Dusty Cactus” rendition will potentially drop sometime during the spring of 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit, and Sneaker News. Remember that the official launch date is currently under cover.

Reportedly, these shoes will be dropped via the online as well as through the offline platforms of Nike, alongside a slew of partnering sellers. They will be marked with a selling price label of $130 per pair.

More details about the Nike Air Max 90 “University Gold/Dusty Cactus” shoes

A closer look at the upcoming Nike Air Max 90 colorway (Image via YouTube/@ragnoupdates)

As spring 2024 draws near, the Swoosh brand is getting ready for sunny days by releasing hues that are more colorful. The newly emerged "University Gold/Dusty Cactus" iteration of the beloved Nike Air Max 90 sneaker style is a fresh entry into the brand's spring-friendly lineup.

This Air Max 90 rendition boasts a combination of colors, including White, University Gold, and Dusty Cactus. These hues work together to create an energetic appearance. As its base, it is produced out of airy mesh, and it features textured leather reinforcements that are both sturdy and stylish.

The appearance is finished off with mudguards as well as Swoosh emblems, which ensure comfort while also adding a visually appealing look.

There are Dusty Cactus Swoosh emblems that are used to highlight the white foundation of the footwear, and University Gold embellishments are used to accentuate the sneaker's vivacious charm.

Here's a look at the heels and tongue areas (Image via YouTube/@ragnoupdates)

The summertime design is given more depth by the addition of navy mudguards and interiors, as well as red accents on the medial Swoosh, heels, and insoles. The white midsole, which features visible Air Max heel components, achieves an appearance that is both balanced and stunning.

Be on the lookout for the Nike Air Max 90 “University Gold/Dusty Cactus” rendition that will be available for purchase in the coming weeks of 2024. Nike fans and other sneakerheads are advised to stay in touch with Swoosh's site for timely alerts on their arrival.