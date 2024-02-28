Nike Air Max 1 Hot Sauce sneakers: Everything we know so far

The Nike Air Max 1 Hot Sauce rendition recently emerged on the internet. This latest colorway of Air Max 1 model is decked in a White/Chile Red-Metallic Silver-Neutral Grey-Sail-Fir palette.

The Nike Air Max 1 Hot Sauce colorway is predicted to be dropped sometime during the summer of 2024, as stated by Sole Retriever and other similar sources. Note that the accurate release date isn’t disclosed by the Swoosh label as of now.

Reportedly, these shoes will be sold via Nike, SNKRS, and a few other shops, both online and in-store. They will be marked with a selling price label of $160 per pair.

More details about the Nike Air Max 1 Hot Sauce shoes

A closer look at the Nike Air Max 1 Hot Sauce sneakers (Image via YouTube/@inboxtogo)

The chili-themed hues that Nike has created over the years for some of its most prized designs are a result of the company's creative process. One particular model, the Air Max 1, has been subjected to a number of modifications, with the chili-inspired makeovers being introduced over and over again. For instance, the model's "Chili 2.0" rendition was presented in 2023.

Nike is stepping things up for the summer of 2024 by releasing a brand-new Air Max 1 Hot Sauce model that is more fiery than any of its other versions.

A combination consisting of white, chile red, metallic silver, neutral gray, sail, and fir is being offered for the Nike Air Max 1 Hot Sauce. A blend of grey high-quality leather and silver-creased leather toppings is used in conjunction with white mesh layers.

In addition to the chile red Swoosh that is located on the sides as well as the top plastic eyelets, there is black speckled decoration that is rather striking.

On the rear heel, there is a bespoke Nike marking that showcases the company's logo in black featuring a Hot Sauce in place of the letter "I." Additional personalized marking is added to the insoles, with the identical logo appearing on the left shoe and the phrase "it's in the sauce" emblazoned on the right shoe.

A sail-hued midsole that is cushioned with Max Air lies above a solid rubber outer sole unit that is dyed in three different colors: white, red, and black.

Keep a watchful eye out for the Nike Air Max 1 Hot Sauce sneaker that will supposedly hit the shelves in the coming weeks of 2024. Those curious to get their hands on these sneakers are advised to stay in touch with the brand’s site for timely alerts on their arrival.