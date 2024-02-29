Nike SB Dunk Low “Classic Green” sneakers restock: Everything we know so far

The Nike SB Dunk Low “Classic Green” shoes recently emerged online. The popular shoes, which were last seen in June 2021, are getting ready for restocking this year. This shoe will be entirely wrapped up in a classic Green/Black-White palette.

The Nike SB Dunk Low “Classic Green” colorway is projected to be rereleased sometime during April 2024, as stated by @nikesbornothing. Note that the Swoosh label hasn’t disclosed the actual launch date as of now.

Reportedly, these shoes will be dropped off for purchase via the online as well as offline stores of Nike (overseas), alongside a bunch of their linked merchants. These shoes will be marked with a selling price label of around $115 per pair.

More details about the Nike SB Dunk Low “Classic Green” shoes

Alongside the much-anticipated "Chicago" hue, the Nike SB Dunk Low "Classic Green" is scheduled to make a reappearance in the spring of 2024. Initially released in June of 2021, the footwear featured the well-known "Black Toe" inspired color arrangement that is seen on the Air Jordan 1. This color blocking contributed to the shoe's popularity among sneaker lovers.

A nostalgic tribute to the famous design paired with a contemporary flair is what fans can look forward to with its comeback.

This particular iteration of the Nike SB Dunk Low is constructed entirely out of leather, and it has vents for increased airflow, mesh tongue flaps, and a mesh inside liner for comfort. Featuring classic green highlights in the rear, lace sets, and tongue labeling, the white foundation is complemented by black toppings and Swoosh emblems.

The base is further accentuated by the tongue branding. This style is finished off with a midsole that is spotless white and an outer sole unit that is made of tough green rubber. Additional laces are provided for your personalization needs.

Be on the lookout for the SB Dunk Low “Classic Green” colorway that will be accessible in the coming weeks of 2024. Nike SB enthusiasts and other interested parties are advised to stay in touch with the Swoosh’s website for timely updates on their launch.

Besides "Classic Green" sneakers, the Swoosh label will also offer more variants of the SB Dunk Low silhouette throughout 2024. Iterations like “Hyper Royal/Malachite” and "University Red Gum" will be dropped in the coming weeks of 2024.