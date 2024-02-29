Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Olive Sail” shoes: Everything we know so far

Jordan Brand and Travis Scott are not slowing down as another Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low iteration surfaces. This time, they’re planning to offer the “Olive Sail” colorway of their joint sneaker. This joint Air Jordan 1 Low variation will be decked in a Medium Olive/Black-Sail-Muslin color scheme.

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Olive Sail” iteration is expected to enter the market around the spring of 2025, as per @zsneakerheadz. It’s crucial to know that the official word on this joint release is still awaited.

Reportedly, these pairs will be offered for sale via Travis Scott’s website, alongside Nike’s SNKRS app and a bunch of their linked merchants. They are likely to be sold at a retail price of $150 per pair.

More details about the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Olive Sail” shoes

The continuous cooperation between Travis Scott and Jordan Brand will be further strengthened by this drop, which comes after the "Black Olive" pair, which is getting ready for launch in the fall of 2024.

Although no images have been released, it is expected that the Air Jordan 1 Low will be available in Medium Olive, Black, Sail, and Muslin colors. It is expected to maintain the same high-quality construction as previous releases.

Pay attention to the characteristic reverse Swoosh, the company logo on the tongue of the Cactus Jack shoe, and the distinctive face designs of Travis on the heels. To wrap up the layout, a worn midsole has been added for a retro look.

Additionally, the product will come with co-branded packaging and additional laces for personalization purposes.

Be on the lookout for the next Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Olive Sail" sneakers, which will be available next year. Those interested should remain in touch with the collaborating labels for timely updates on this shoe.

Besides the “Olive Sail” variant, the duo has already planned colorways of Air Jordan 1 Low shoes that will be launched throughout the ongoing year. Variants, namely “Canary,” “Black Olive,” and “Pale Vanilla,” are lined up for this year.