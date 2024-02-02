Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Pale Vanilla” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Pale Vanilla” collaborative variant recently surfaced online. The early mockup of the shoe was recently shared by Jordan brand insider, @zsneakerheadz. This shoe will be decked in a Pale Vanilla/Black-Cream II-Muslin palette.

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Pale Vanilla” shoes are projected to be offered sometime during the holiday season of 2024, as per early reports from Zsneakerheadz. Note that the official word on this launch from the Jordan brand is still awaited.

Reportedly, these pairs will be offered via the online as well as offline sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of connected retail shops. They are projected to be priced at $150 and will be sold in men’s sizes.

More details about the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Pale Vanilla” shoes

With the release of the "Pale Vanilla" version, the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low series has expanded to include the "Black/Olive" and "Canary" colorways, which were also highly anticipated. Supporters now have access to even another interesting alternative thanks to this new edition.

This Travis Scott x Jordan 1 Low encompasses an exclusive blend of suede and leather components, and it comes in a color combination that includes Pale Vanilla, Black, Cream, and Muslin. Notwithstanding the fact that it is reflective of prior projects together, the unique color blocking continues to keep its particular charm.

The classic appearance of the footwear is contributed by the Cactus Jack marking that is located on the front of the tongue flap as well as the reverse Swoosh that is positioned on the sides.

Additionally, the set comes with a unique "Cactus Jack" marking and a second pair of laces that may be customized to your individual preferences.

Be on the lookout for the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Pale Vanilla” colorway that will be accessible in the latter months of 2024. Jordanheads and other interested shoppers are advised to stay in touch with Nike’s site or use the SNKRS app for quick alerts on their arrival and other details.

FAQs:

1) Are Travis Scott x Air Jordans popular?

Yes, Travis Scott x Air Jordans are quite popular among sneakerheads. One evidence of this is the current average sale price of $1,831 for the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Mocha" on StockX, which was $130 when it was introduced in 2019.

2) What other Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low colorways are releasing in 2024?

The rapper is also planning to release the “Canary” and “Black Olive” colorways of Air Jordan 1 Low as part of his collaborative venture.

3) Has Travis Scott ever released any other joint Air Jordan models?

Yes, the rapper has offered Air Jordan 1 High, Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 6, and Air Jordan 33 in the past years.