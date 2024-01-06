Sneakerheads hilariously react to the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Canary” shoes: “These shoes remind me of SpongeBob”

After teasing a "Black Olive" version of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low silhouette for a few weeks, the two are gearing up to release a "Canary" hue of the stated shoe design. The detailed look at the planned sneaker was recently shared by sneaker insiders @sharkicks1 and @shane_fk. These shoes will be decked in a Canary/Racer Blue-Light Silver-Gum Medium Brown palette.

This early look at the rumored shoe garnered much attention from sneakerheads and netizens, who flooded the internet with hilarious remarks on the joint sneaker. One of them remarked:

"These shoes remind me of SpongeBob."

One of the internet users commented (Image via Instagram/@sneakernews)

Netizens made amusing comments on the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Canary” shoes

A second intriguing colorway of a collaborative relationship has been confirmed for 2024. It is the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Canary" (also dubbed "Elkins" by some sources), an edition that is motivated by Scott's Elkins High Knights. The speculation that Jordan Brand had agreed to end the production of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low colorways is currently turning out to be contrary.

The Goosebumps sensation is putting a school-style twist on the low-top for his newest "Canary" arrival. This ladies-exclusive item will arrive in a combination of Canary, Racer Blue, Light Silver, and Gum Medium Brown.

The footwear will have a tumbled white leather top, nubuck layering in the eponymous Canary yellow-tone color, and dramatic Royal Blue swoosh additions, according to the first glimpse released by Sharkicks.

White threading is used for the co-branded heels, and characteristic red accents are placed on the tongue flaps as well as the medial side wall of the shoe. Cactus Jack graphic insoles and three sets of laces are included in the package, and the entire thing is supported by a sole unit that is white and gum-colored.

Internet users were quick to react to this sneak peek of the shoe with many humorous comments. Several sneakerheads compared the sneaker design to clown shoes, while others said it looked like it came from IKEA. Some even went so far as to call it a "Travis Scott x IKEA" partnership.

More intriguing remarks came from online users who thought the sneakers resembled pairs inspired by The Simpsons. Others likened them to Maggie Simpson's color scheme, while still others claimed they were inspired by Homer Simpson's hues.

Take a look at more hilarious comments from sneakerheads (Image via Sportskeeda)

Netizens noticed several Simpsons and Tweety Bird similarities in the shoe (Image via Sportskeeda)

Several online commenters have pointed out how similar these sneakers are to the original "Laney" colorway from Jordan Brand. They all agreed that the white swoosh, rather than the current royal blue one, would have been a much superior choice for these shoes.

Sneakerheads have brought up some amusing parallels between these collaborative shoes and Tweety Bird and McDonald's, going so far as to name them Happy Meal shoes. "Lego shoes" was one of the names.

They were even called the "Sonic color way" by one of them. Another humorous comment was "Reverse Doraemon."

Be on the lookout for the upcoming Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Canary” shoes that are expected to be offered sometime during the summer of 2024, as per preliminary reports from Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources.

These shoes will be marked with a selling price label of $150. They are anticipated to be sold by the online and offline sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of their partnering sellers.