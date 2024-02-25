Nike SB Dunk Low "University Red Gum" shoes: Everything we know so far

The Nike SB Dunk Low "University Red Gum" rendition most recently appeared on the internet. This fresh iteration will be entirely decked in a University Red/White-University Red-Gum Light Brown-Gym Red-Safety Orange palette.

The Nike SB Dunk Low "University Red Gum" colorway is projected to be launched sometime during the summer of 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources. Note that the accurate release date isn’t revealed by the Swoosh label.

Reportedly, these pairs will be traded via the Orange Label Nike SB skate shops and maybe even on the Nike SNKRS app, alongside a slew of connected retail vendors. The suggested retail price is $115 for the men's size.

More details about the Nike SB Dunk Low "University Red Gum" shoes

A closer look at the Nike SB Dunk Low shoes (Image via YouTube/@ragnoupdates)

Sneakerheads all around the globe have been captivated by the Nike SB Dunk Low's in-line offerings as well as partnerships, leading to a significant climb in notoriety. Among Nike SB's mainline products, the Orange Label collection is notable for its two-tone simplicity, which appeals to both fans of the brand and those who are just getting into it.

Following in the footsteps of classic colorways like "Navy Gum" and "Court Purple," the highly anticipated "University Red Gum" will be released as a special Orange Label offering by Nike SB.

This SB Dunk Low takes design cues from the previously stated Navy colorway, including an all-leather top. The midfoot Swoosh gets a white finish, and the shoe's upper, outsole, and underlays are all a shade of university red. The shoe's red design has thick rope laces along with a cushioned tongue.

A look at the heels and tongue areas of these sneakers (Image via YouTube/@ragnoupdates)

The Orange Label designation is indicated by a hint of orange on the Nike SB-branded tongue tag. Nevertheless, the core of this product is summed up by the slogan "Support your locals," which is imprinted on the rear of the tag, highlighting the significance of aiding local skate shops. A gum-rubber outer sole unit completes the design.

Be on the lookout for the Nike SB Dunk Low "University Red Gum" shoes that will supposedly arrive in the coming weeks of 2024. Those curious to get their hands on these sneakers are advised to stay in touch with Swoosh’s site for timely alerts on their arrival.