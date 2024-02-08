Nike SB Dunk Low “Burgundy Crush” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike SB Dunk Low "City of Love" sneaker pack is now finally poised to be issued in February 2024. This pack comes in two distinct hues, one of which is called "Burgundy Crush." The complete ensemble of this style will be dressed in Burgundy Crush/Dark Team Red-Earth-Dark Pony-University Red.

The Nike SB Dunk Low "Burgundy Crush" sneakers are going to enter the footwear scene on February 9, 2024. Each pair of these sneakers is printed with a label that indicates a fixed price of $125. They will be sold through the Nike SNKRS app and several merchants that are linked to the app.

More details about the Nike SB Dunk Low “Burgundy Crush” sneakers

A closer look at the Nike SB Dunk Low Burgundy Crush sneakers (Image via SNKRS)

The Swoosh tends to be over the top in its attitude when becoming ready for the romantic festivities that will be taking place in February. The "Sole Mates" sneaker pack, which was put forward by the Swoosh label and featured a Valentine's Day theme, has already been highlighted among sneakerheads.

Additionally, a sneaker set titled "City of Love" will be made accessible in the year 2024, in the middle of romantic celebrations taking place. An ensemble known as "Coconut Milk" will be sported by one of the colorways that are included in this pack.

This "Burgundy Crush" version of the SB Dunk Low appears in a variety of colors, including Burgundy Crush/Dark Team Red, Earth, Dark Pony, and University Red. This shoe reveals a heartwarming tale of friendship and love that is told through its design.

The process of creation makes use of superior materials, such as leather that has been beaten and cracked. The spotty sole components complete the whole look of this sneaker, which was already quite appealing.

A closer look at the heels and tongues of the sneakers (Image via SNKRS)

Nevertheless, the most remarkable feature is the silky suede insoles, which feature two hands that are joined together by a scarlet thread that is knotted over the pinky fingers of each hand.

The description of these upcoming Nike SB Dunk Low “Burgundy Crush” sneakers on the official SNKRS website reads:

“Offered in two Parisian-inspired iterations, the City of Love Pack renders the Nike SB Dunk Low Pro with two contrasting Coconut Milk and Burgundy Crush colorways, exploring the city’s ardent dynamics. Embracing minimalist aesthetics and poignant details, the City of Love Pack channels the romance and craft of Renaissance techniques.

It continues as:

"Creating contrast and volume throughout the tonal uppers and painterly illustrations on each model’s sockliners, the City of Love pack is an homage to the duality that fuels skateboarding.”

Keep an eye out for the Nike SB Dunk Low "Burgundy Crush" sneakers, which will be available to purchase within the next few days. Sneakerheads are recommended to download the SNKRS app to continue receiving updates regarding the arrival of these shoes.

A second "Coconut Milk" iteration of the SB Dunk Low design will be made available by the Swoosh label on February 9, 2024, in addition to the "Burgundy Crush" colorway. The retail price tag for each pair of these shoes will be set at $125 when they are released to the public. The Nike SNKRS app will also be selling them.

