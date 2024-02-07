Nike SB Dunk Low “Coconut Milk” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Swoosh recently revealed the official images of the Nike SB Dunk Low Coconut Milk sneaker designs, along with their drop details. The color scheme for this particular rendition will be coconut milk, light bone, phantom, university red, and sail.

The SB Dunk Low “Coconut Milk” sneakers are slated to step into the footwear scene on February 9, 2024. These skate shoes are marked with a fixed price of $125 for each pair. These chic sneaker designs will be sold through Swoosh's SNKRS app and a slew of its linked merchants.

Full details on the Nike SB Dunk Low “Coconut Milk” sneakers

Here's a detailed look at the Nike SB Dunk Low Coconut Milk sneakers (Image via SNKRS)

The "City of Love" sneaker pack will be accessible for the soon-approaching Valentine's Day. One of the renditions in this "City of Love" footwear pack will be dressed in a “Coconut Milk” ensemble.

As mentioned, the “Coconut Milk” variation will be in a color combination of coconut milk, light bone, phantom, university red, and sail. The combination of the satin sole, the velvet top, and the grained, worn leather makes these shoes emblematic romantic footwear. However, what truly distinguishes them is the crimson string depicting destinies, which has been cleverly woven into the Nike SB emblem on the tongue flap.

Expand Tweet

On the inside of the footwear, one will discover a rendering of a hand with a red string attached to the little finger of the opposite hand, continuing the motif. This is an expression of the strong tie that exists between the soul mate and their partner.

The red stitching that runs down the middle of the white rubber outer sole unit completes the shoe's inviting look. The description of these SB Dunk Low Coconut Milk shoes on the SNKRS website reads,

“Offered in two Parisian-inspired iterations, the City of Love Pack renders the Nike SB Dunk Low Pro with two contrasting Coconut Milk and Burgundy Crush colorways, exploring the city’s ardent dynamics. Embracing minimalist aesthetics and poignant details, the City of Love Pack channels the romance and craft of Renaissance techniques.”

It continues as follows:

“Creating contrast and volume throughout the tonal uppers and painterly illustrations on each model’s sockliners, the City of Love pack is an homage to the duality that fuels skateboarding.”

Be on the lookout for the Nike SB Dunk Low “Coconut Milk” sneakers that will be accessible in the next few days. To stay informed on the arrival of these shoes, sneakerheads are advised to install the SNKRS app.

Besides the “Coconut Milk” iteration, Nike Inc. will also offer another “Burgundy Crush” variation of the SB Dunk Low model on February 9, 2024. This colorway will be outfitted in a Burgundy Crush/Dark Team Red-Earth-Dark Pony-University Red combination.

These shoes will be launched with a selling price label of $125 for each pair. They will also be sold via Swoosh's SNKRS app alongside several connected Nike SB retail merchants.

Expand Tweet

Additional iterations of Nike SB Dunk Low shoes, including "Hyper Royal/Malachite" and "Big Money," are also planned for the coming weeks. They will also be traded via Nike's SNKRS app and other affiliated sellers.