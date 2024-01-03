Air Jordan 38 "Playoffs" PE sneakers: Everything we know so far

Another PE version of the recently developed Air Jordan 38 model was recently spotted on the court, joining the list of Player Exclusive colorways after Jordin Canada’s “ART” and “UNC” colorways that were spotted in 2023.

For the most recent makeup, the silhouette is decked in a “Playoffs” scheme directly influenced by the Air Jordan 8 shoe with a similar name and palette. The Air Jordan 38 "Playoffs" PE is a sneaker that combines contemporary performance with an allusion to the iconic Air Jordan 8 design aesthetic in an effortless way.

Unfortunately, there is no plan to release the product to a wider retail audience.

Air Jordan 38 "Playoffs" PE are decked in bold black overlays similar to its Air Jordan 8 counterpart

Here's another look at the PE Playoffs version of AJ38 shoe (Image via Instagram/@uninstructedvision)

Jordan Brand's most recent basketball footwear, the Air Jordan 38, takes its design cues from the legendary Air Jordan 8. As a tribute to the beloved "Playoffs" hue of the Air Jordan 8, the "Playoffs" PE version of the Air Jordan 38 has been developed.

This Player Exclusive, which is very similar to the "Bugs Bunny" rendition, features the classic color combination of black, red, and white, which conjures feelings of nostalgia.

Its top is made entirely of black nubuck, and it features the recognizable graphic design on the midsole as well as a stylized "23" on the forefoot. Both of these elements contribute to the shoe's retro appeal. The layout is finished off with a rubber outer sole unit that is semi-translucent.

There are currently only a few Jordan Brand players who are able to get their hands on the "Playoffs" PE version of the Air Jordan 38. Among these talented individuals is Brandon Ingram.

A post on its website by the Swoosh firm detailed the extensive history of the footwear brand named after Michael Jordan, and it also covered the inspiration for the novel Air Jordan 38 design that came from a desire to see the sport thrive in the years to come. The post says:

"The Air Jordan signature series isn’t just the most storied footwear line in basketball history, it’s also the basketball line at the cutting edge of innovation for the next generation of player. The Air Jordan XXXVIII is the next step in that history, introducing a new plate technology drawn from the insights of Michael Jordan’s impeccable footwork.”

It continues as:

"Court mobility and creating separation were the focus, harkening back to Jordan’s fadeaway jumper.”

Although this “Playoffs” version of the AJ 38 model won’t be dropped for sale, sneakerheads and other Jordan Brand enthusiasts can stay in touch with Nike’s site for timely updates on the arrival of the future colorways of the model.

In addition to the aforementioned PE colorway, Jordan Brand has planned two more iterations of the Air Jordan 38 for general release. While one is the low-top version dressed in a “Fundamental” ensemble, the other is a celebratory colorway dedicated to “Chinese New Year.”

The AJ 38 Low “Fundamental” shoes are scheduled for January 9, which will be followed by the AJ 38 “Chinese New Year” variation on January 24. The former is priced at $175, and the latter will cost you $200 per pair.