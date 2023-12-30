Air Jordan 38 “Bugs Bunny” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Jordan Brand constantly works on developing novel sneaker designs and color variations of its popular models, and the Air Jordan 38 in the "Bugs Bunny" ensemble is just another effort in this direction. This new "Bugs Bunny" rendition will be entirely decked in a White/Black-True Red-Light Graphite palette.

During the spring of 2024, the Air Jordan 38 "Bugs Bunny" is anticipated to enter the footwear world, as stated by Sole Retriever and other similar sources. Note that the official word on this AJ38 colorway is still pending confirmation from Jordan Brand.

The Nike and other select Jordan Brand retailers will offer these sneakers for purchase both online and in-store locations, as per reports. The retail price is set at $200 and is made exclusively in men's sizes.

Air Jordan 38 “Bugs Bunny” sneakers

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Instagram/@kickspotting)

The Air Jordan 38 is a testimony to the tradition that Jordan Brand has established, and it is an affirmation of the fact that Jordan Company keeps pushing boundaries while paying respect to its historical roots.

A shoe that has quickly grown into a mainstay on NBA courts is the Air Jordan 38, the most recent iteration of the legendary Air Jordan numbered family.

The business is getting ready to release a low-top variation of the shoe, and in preparation for this, it will return one of its most cherished designs with the Bugs Bunny palette. This colorway will take influence from the previously launched legendary Air Jordan 8 variant.

By utilizing a color scheme identical to the one used in the original, the Air Jordan 38 Bugs Bunny manages to preserve the soul of its forerunner. It is characterized by a mostly white foundation, with black embellishments covering the tongue, the sock liner, and certain areas of the heel.

The chenille tongue tag is adorned with red, gray, and blue, which adds a splash of color to the overall aesthetic. One of the most eye-catching aspects of the athletic shoe is the design featured on the TPU reinforcements that run along the midfoot.

This pattern was taken directly from the AJ 8 "Bugs Bunny," giving the contemporary model a sense of nostalgia. The outer sole unit is made of transparent rubber, which contributes to the sneaker's aesthetically pleasing appearance and technical grip.

A press release by the Swoosh firm recounted the colorful past of the sneaker brand named after Michael Jordan, as well as the inspiration for the groundbreaking Air Jordan 38 design, in the following manner:

"The Air Jordan signature series isn’t just the most storied footwear line in basketball history, it’s also the basketball line at the cutting edge of innovation for the next generation of player. The Air Jordan XXXVIII is the next step in that history, introducing a new plate technology drawn from the insights of Michael Jordan’s impeccable footwork.”

It continues as:

"Court mobility and creating separation were the focus, harkening back to Jordan’s fadeaway jumper.”

Add the new Air Jordan 38 "Bugs Bunny" colorway to your watchlist that will supposedly arrive in the coming months of 2024. Jordanheads willing to add these shoes to their footwear closet are advised to stay in touch with Nike's site and its SNKRS app for regular updates on the sneakers.