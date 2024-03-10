There Skateboards x Nike SB Dunk Low shoes: Everything we know so far

The There Skateboards x Nike SB Dunk Low joint sneakers recently surfaced online. The early image of this pair was shared by @shane_fk and @chickenwop_. This pair will be entirely decked in a Black/Gorge Green-White palette.

The There Skateboards x Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers are projected to be dropped sometime around the fall of 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit.Knowing that the partnering labels don’t disclose the launch date is crucial.

These collaborative sneakers will be sold via Nike's online and offline stores alongside a slew of authorized retail merchants. This pair will be launched with a selling price label of $135.

More details about the There Skateboards x Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers

Their Skateboards has been committed to innovation and heritage since the company was founded. It is now teaming with Nike SB to launch a Dunk Low collaboration, which has its roots in the skateboarding culture.

Similar to successful collaborations like those with Verdy, who plans to launch their Nike SB Dunk Low later this year, this partnership is poised for success. With a growing demand for innovative skateboarding footwear, fueled by the convergence of influential elements from street culture, anticipation continues to build.

Their Skateboards' Nike SB Dunk Low is a product that exemplifies excellent craftsmanship and uses the highest quality components. A black base is boosted by fuzzy suede toppings that are elaborately sewn in white and feature the company's distinctive design.

Both the tongue tags and the heel labels feature official marking features, which validate the cooperation's integrity. Some notable characteristics are strong laces in black and green, an interior layer of green mesh, Swoosh emblems of tumbled leather, and a highly durable rubber outsole.

A unique box with an additional pair of laces for custom variation is offered to make the experience more enjoyable.

Be on the lookout for the There Skateboards x Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers that will hit the shelves in 2024. Nike SB enthusiasts and other sneakerheads are encouraged to stay in touch with the partnering labels for timely updates on their arrival.