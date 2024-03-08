Verdy x Nike SB Dunk Low Vick shoes: Everything we know so far

Following the early look at the Verdy x Nike SB Dunk Low Visty colorway, sneaker fans are also preparing for another collaborative "Vick" model variant. This sneaker will potentially be decked up in White/Black makeup.

The Verdy x Nike SB Dunk Low Vick iteration is predicted to step into the sneaker world sometime around the summer of 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources.

Reportedly, these pairs will be accessible online and physical stores of Nike SB, Verdy's Girls Don't Cry sites, and maybe on the Nike website. The retail price is set at $135 and is exclusively available in men's sizes.

More details about the Verdy x Nike SB Dunk Low Vick shoes

Expand Tweet

Continuing to create his magic in the sneaker industry, Verdy, the mastermind behind the well-known streetwear firm Girls Don't Cry, has extended his relationship with Nike SB. This seems to be a very exciting development.

The cooperation between Verdy and Nike SB has already offered us unforgettable shoes that blend art with skate culture. A prime instance of this is the Nike SB Dunk Low Visty, which was only recently introduced.

Verdy is recognized for his creative design style and the production of instantly famous items he has created. There are now rumors that another of Verdy's characters, Vick, a white-and-black panda/rabbit, will be adapted into an SB Dunk Low.

Even though specific data and photographs have not yet been disclosed in their entirety, the Verdy x Nike SB Dunk Low Vick will likely retain the same aesthetic elements and selections of materials as were seen on the Visty pair.

Expand Tweet

Since the color scheme is limited to white and black, an array of these colors will cover the faux fur and suede structure. The precise color arrangement has yet to be determined.

Verdy's mark is featured along the tongue tag, whereas a Nike Swoosh and SB logo are on the midfoot and heel. Verdy's mark is presented such that it is easily identifiable. The tonal midsole and the outer sole unit are the finishing touches that complete the design.

Be on the lookout for the Verdy x Nike SB Dunk Low Vick sneakers that will supposedly hit the shelves in the coming weeks.