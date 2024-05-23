The Kardashians season 5: Details of Kourtney Kardashian’s fetal surgery explored

The Kardashians season 5 premiered on Hulu on May 23, 2024. The pilot episode of the season provided insights into what the Kardashian-Jenner clan has been up to since the last time they were on screen.

One of the things the episode featured was Kourtney Kardashian-Barker's pregnancy, during which the social mogul had to undergo fetal surgery. At the time of filming, Kourtney was 31 and a half weeks pregnant and said that she felt "great." About the surgery, Kourtney said:

"It was quick. The timing of it was miraculous. That saved everything. I just feel so grateful how everything played out and for the doctors who really helped make the best decisions that saved our baby."

"He slept at the hospital with me" — Kourtney Kardashian opens up about Travis Barker being on tour during her surgery during The Kardashians

In a confessional during The Kardashians season 5 premiere, Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her emergent fetal surgery that took place in September 2023.

She said that they had planned a scan at home before Travis was supposed to leave on his tour. The doctor who came to their house was a high-risk doctor who was "really detailed and thorough."

"Something caught his eye where he wanted me to see a couple of specialists," Kourtney continued.

The Kardashians season 5 star added that the surgery was terrifying and that her fear had escalated since Travis wasn't there. She continued that, by the time he got home, the surgery was already done.

"So my mom took me and Travis came to the hospital as soon as he landed. He slept at the hospital with me."

During the episode, Kourtney added that so many people were grateful that she had posted something about it. She continued that fans said that in general, people were uncomfortable sharing with their friends and family about being worried because they believed they may have done something wrong.

"My doctor said there's nothing that you did wrong. It was not age related. It is just a super rare thing that happened."

Since the surgery, Kourtney was advised to bed rest. She said that there was a hole in the amniotic sac, which they had to repair. The Kardashians season 5 cast member wasn't allowed to drive or stand for more than 20 minutes.

Later in the episode, Kris Jenner threw Travis and Kourtney a baby shower, however, the couple tested positive for COVID-19 and thought they wouldn't be able to attend. They ultimately attended the event but sat separately from the attendees.

In September 2023, The Kardashians star took to social media after the surgery. She thanked her doctor, her husband, and her mother. At the time, she wrote:

"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank. you for holding my hand through this. As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery."

The Kardashians star further wrote that she didn't think anyone who hadn't been in a similar situation would understand the "feeling of fear." Her experience made her respect mothers who had to "fight for their babies while pregnant."

Tune in next week on Thursday to watch episode 2 of The Kardashians season 5, which will air on Hulu on Thursday.