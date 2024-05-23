The Kardashians season 5 premiere: Recap and more details explored

The Kardashians are back for season 5, and the premiere episode, released on May 23, was a must-watch. The episode's highlights were Kourtney's pregnancy journey and the sisters' Paris trip. The season was shot while Kourtney was still pregnant and had undergone risky fetal surgery.

The premiere episode started with Kourtney talking to fans about what caused it and how she felt. It also saw Kim, Kris, Kendall, and Kylie's Paris trip to attend the fashion week.

The Kardashians season 5 episode 1 gave a glimpse into Kourtney's Disney-themed baby shower, which wasn't stalled even after Kourtney and Travis were diagnosed with COVID-19.

What went down in The Kardashians season 5 episode 1?

In the episode, Kourtney said her scan doctor saw some anomalies during a scan, which caused him to ask her to get surgery. She also shared that because there was a hole in her uterus due to the surgery, she was on complete bed rest. The doctor prevented a big disaster by asking her to correct it before it happened, which she thought was the result of her prayers.

The cameras then followed Kim, who was busy taking up photoshoots and flying to places for work, despite her commitment last year to slow down with work and live more. Kris visited Scott and commended him on his weight loss, which he was seen struggling with in the last season, a cause of his back problems.

Khloe and Kim then took to confessionals to talk about their stepdad Caitlyn's role in a documentary that didn't paint the family in a good light. Kim said it didn't bother her because she was grateful that she raised her. Scott also took a dig at her, saying she was an "unsolved mystery."

In a surprising twist, Khloe showed up at Triston's door to meet him before he flew to Cleveland to be with his team. Triston spoke to her about how he was going to miss his brother Amari, who is wheelchair-bound, but Khloe assured him that Amari was going to be okay in LA because he had all his doctors, friends, and family there.

The Kardashians' cameras then gave a peek into Kendall's life in Paris as she attended Paris Fashion Week. She shared that she was walking the Victoria Beckham Show and the Loreal Fashion Show.

Moving to Kylie, she was in Paris, too, and met up with Kendall for dinner. She talked to her about how she was asked to walk outside the venue at the Dolce and Gabbana Fashion Show, which made her the last guest to enter. This gave the impression that she was late, which was untrue.

Back in LA was Kourtney's Disney-themed baby shower. The venue was decorated with Disney character wall hangings, Mickey Mouse caps for the guests, Mickey Mouse cookies, Mickey Mouse balloons, ice cream trucks, "drink me" potions and much more.

But just when the party was about to go down, Kourtney called Kris to tell her that she and her husband Travis had tested positive for COVID-19. Kris invited them anyway; they came and watched everything from a safe distance. Kris on The Kardashians accidentally revealed the incoming baby's name to be Rocky, which was supposed to be a secret.

Kim, Kris, and Corey got on a private jet to go to Paris on The Kardashians. Kim explained that she had to go to New York for 6 hours, then to Paris for 15 hours, then to Atlantic City, Milan, and then to Washington, D.C. In Paris, Kendall commended Kim's dedication to flying to Paris just to be there for 15 hours.

At the end of the episode, Kim and Kris were stuck in traffic when they were supposed to be at the show. They made it there 20 minutes late and said they hated being late. Kendall was closing the show, but surprisingly, Kim and Kris didn't recognize Kendall walking right in front of them.

New episodes of The Kardashians season 5 come out every Thursday on Hulu and Disney+ Hotstar.