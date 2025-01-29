Khloe Kardashian explains why she let Tristan Thompson into the delivery room during True's birth despite his affair

Khloe Kardashian got candid about her reasons for allowing Tristan Thompson in the hospital room when she gave birth to their first baby together, back in 2018. For the unversed, Khloe and the public learned that Tristan cheated on her days before True's birth. The Kardashian sibling recalled what happened during the Wednesday, January 29, 2025, episode of her Khloe in Wonder Land podcast, saying:

"I remember when Tristan had an affair, it was public and I gave birth 48 hours later. People were like, 'Do you want him in the hospital room when you're giving birth?'"

She admitted that she wanted her baby's father to be there at the hospital despite the affair, adding:

"It was my first baby, and I said, 'I do, and we're all going to pretend,' because, of course, I had to have all my siblings in the room and my mom."

The whole ordeal of Khloe Kardashian and the rest of the Kardashians meeting Tristan face-to-face after his alleged affair went viral later in Keeping Up With the Kardashian season 15 episode 13, which aired in November 2018. The Kardashians rushed to Cleveland following True's early arrival and their reunion with the basketball player came with some tension.

During the episode, Kim Kardashian and Tristan shared a hug at the hospital, but not before the SKIMS boss playfully made a gesture about cutting the Cleveland Cavaliers player's throat.

Khloe Kardashian says having Tristan Thompson in the hospital for True's birth after the affair was for her daughter

Khloe Kardashian said on her podcast on Wednesday that having her baby's father at the hospital, even after learning that he cheated on her, for True's birth was ultimately for their daughter. She said to her family about the decision:

"I said, 'We're all...it's gonna be hard for you guys, but let's all act like this didn't happen because my daughter's going to see this home footage one day, and I don't want her to ever see...' I was thinking for my daughter, True."

She further added:

"I thought of her, and I was like, 'For her memories, I want her to know her dad was in the room."

That said, while Tristan Thompson was allowed in the hospital room for True's birth and even bonded with their newborn, he left once the cameras were turned off. The former Revenge Body star said that Tristan went along once the birth was done because she told him that she couldn't talk to him just yet. She was focused on taking care of True, to do what she "needed to do for her."

Khloe Kardashian admitted that she gets sad when looking back on the footage from True's birth. She said:

"I get said if I ever see myself [back then] because I can tell I'm blank, and it's an out-of-body experience. I just went into autopilot, and I just went into, 'I'm not here.'"

That said, letting Tristan inside the hospital room for their first baby's birth wasn't the only major decision she made at the time. She also decided to isolate herself from the "noise" and "built this little cocoon" for her and True, which she said was "the most magical experience."

Besides True, Khloe Kardashian also shares her son, Tatum Thompson, with Tristan, who has an older son from a previous relationship.

