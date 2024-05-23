The Kardashians season 5 premiere episode gave insights into the personal life of Khloé Kardashian as she has been co-parenting her children with ex Triston Thompson. During episode 1, Khloé shared updates on her relationship with Triston and how she maintained boundaries with him. The Good American founder explained she felt relief at Tristan’s relocation to Cleveland.

In a confessional interview, Khloé explained that she went through a difficult time in her romantic relationship throughout the past decade and healing from the hurt and pain has not been an easy process. Khloé shared she wanted to take time for herself and heal without being around Triston.

She said—

"I'm not doing anything special. I'm not doing anything different. But I just want to be in the moment more, I want to put my energy into things that make me happy."

Triston had moved in with Khloé due to the house renovation. Apart from co-parenting, Khloé took care of Trsiton's brother Amari, after the NBA player became his brother's legal guardian in January 2023. This was when Triston's mom passed away.

The Kardashians season 5 star Khloé opens up about her relationship with Triston

On The Kardashians, Khloé highlighted the importance of establishing firm boundaries and staying "on guard" for not giving a glimpse of hope that she could romantically be involved with Triston again. Khloé said she had no plans or intentions of reconnecting or building a connection with Triston and only wants to have conversations with him strictly limited to their children.

She told the cameras—

"Sometimes I hate how much I have to think and be on guard to not do anything that might ever give a glimmer that there's hope. They just don't leave even when you ask them to. They just keep staying!"

The Kardashians star has a messy dating history with Triston who cheated on her multiple times throughout their relationship. The now exes started dating back in 2016 and were on and off for a couple of years until Triston's two cheating scandals caused a strain on their relationship, one when his daughter True was born and the other with Jordyn Woods in 2019.

Despite the explosive scandal, Khloé decided to give Triston another chance until it was publically revealed that Maralee Nichols was expecting Triston's child during the same time he was expecting another child with Khloé via surrogacy. Their messy relationship timeline and multiple cheating scandals made Khloé realize she has to work on herself and heal.

In one of The Kardashians' June 2023 episodes, Khloé shared why she avoided being too close to her ex—

"I keep it very short and sweet and make sure he knows it's always about the kids because it's so easy to fall back into [habits]. I can't let those old habits easily come into my life. It's just not what I want."

Stream The Kardashians exclusively on Hulu, new episodes air every Thursday at 12 a.m. ET.