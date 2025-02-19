Kris Jenner lists Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Hidden Hills house for $13.5 million: Details explored

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kris Jenner has listed her famous Hidden Hills mansion for $13.5 million as of February 10, 2025, as reported by US Weekly. The 8,800-square-foot Mediterranean-style residence served as the primary filming location for the show from 2010 through 2021.

Located in the guard-gated community of Hidden Hills, California, the property sits on 1.5 acres and contains six bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms plus two additional bathrooms. Kris and Caitlyn Jenner purchased the home in 2010 for $4 million.

Buyers have the option to acquire the fully furnished property for an additional $400,000 following recent renovations by celebrity designer Ryan Saghian. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has relocated to another Hidden Hills property while her son Rob Kardashian has been the current resident of the now-listed home.

As per Robb Report, Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kris Jenner’s listing agent Tomer Fridman of Christie's International Real Estate Southern California confirmed the property hit the market earlier this month.

The decision comes several years after Kris Jenner moved to a new residence nearby, where she currently lives next door to her daughter Khloe Kardashian. In an interview with the New York Times on February 7, Kris Jenner stated:

"I've shared so many unforgettable memories in this incredible home with my family.”

She expressed enthusiasm about the property's next chapter with future owners. The property was built in the late 1990s before the Jenners purchased it in 2010, subsequently featuring it prominently throughout the long-running E! reality series.

Property features and history

The Mediterranean-style mansion features a big entry with a black-and-white checkered marble floor and a sweeping double staircase. Built approximately three decades ago, the residence underwent substantial updates under Jenner's ownership. The most recent renovation was completed by Ryan Saghian.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s two-story structure incorporates modern amenities throughout. Each of the six bedrooms includes a private ensuite bathroom, with two additional bathrooms serving the common areas.

The formal living area showcases tall arched windows paired with French doors that welcome natural light while providing views of the manicured grounds. Among the home's unique features, the butler's pantry contains a frozen yogurt machine. The kitchen area connects to both formal and casual dining spaces designed for entertaining.

A dedicated office space was the setting for many business discussions captured on camera, while the family room includes a wet bar for casual gatherings. The primary suite occupies a significant portion of the upper level, featuring a fireplace, a private balcony, and a separate gym for personal fitness. The attached bathroom includes a steam shower among other high-end fixtures.

Features and amenities

The mansion features expansive grounds. A pool anchors the backyard entertainment area, complete with an integrated spa and decorative waterfall feature. Adjacent to this water feature, an open-air cabana provides a shaded relaxation space warmed by a fireplace during cooler evenings.

Multiple patio areas throughout the property offer various outdoor dining and lounging options. The property's outdoor kitchen facilities complement the interior culinary spaces, creating indoor-outdoor entertainment capabilities. Beyond the main recreation areas, the grounds include secluded garden paths and meditation spaces.

For vehicle accommodation, an attached four-car garage provides secure parking with direct home access. Additional exterior parking areas accommodate guests during larger gatherings.

Kris Jenner's current living situation

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kris Jenner (Image via Getty)

Following her departure from the now-listed residence, Kris Jenner established her current home in another Hidden Hills property purchased for approximately $20 million, per Robb Report. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s relocation placed her next door to daughter Khloe Kardashian, who acquired her adjacent residence for roughly $17 million.

The timing of the original home's listing coincides with the continued success of the family's newer series, The Kardashians, which debuted on Hulu in 2022 following the conclusion of their long-running E! program. Jenner functions as both mother and manager to her children, overseeing their various business ventures while maintaining her own entrepreneurial projects.

Fans can watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians episodes online on Peacock network.

