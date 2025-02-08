How big was the Keeping Up With the Kardashians family house? Kris Jenner lists mansion for $13.5 million

Kris Jenner listed the iconic Kardashian home for sale on Friday, February 7, 2025, according to The New York Times. The Hidden Hills property has been in the Kardashian family since 2010.

It is an 8,860-square-foot property with six bedrooms, six en-suite bathrooms, and two other bathrooms on a 1.3-acre lot. The agency currently holds the listing.

Kris and Caitlyn Jenner reportedly bought the mansion for $4 million in 2010, per People. However, the Kardashian matriarch reportedly spent millions renovating the property for years. It featured the black-and-white checkered floor and double staircase in the foyer, which many Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans might be able to recognize

According to the listing, the house has a Mediterranean style and several other rooms and amenities. It also has a dedicated office and a primary suite, where Kris Jenner lived. Her former suite is reportedly complete with a fireplace, a spa bath, a wet bar, a private gym, and a walk-out balcony.

The property also has enough parking for eight cars and a pool. New owners will also have access to tennis courts, a pool with a spa, and a BBQ center. Another feature is a backyard designed for entertaining.

Kris Jenner is "excited to see it start a new chapter" after listing her Hidden Hills family home

Kris Jenner reportedly hired celebrity interior Ryan Saghain, to redesign the Hidden Hills mansion before the listing. It is worth noting that Saghain has previously worked with other celebrities like Paris Hilton and had worked on her new nursery.

Kris Jenner reportedly had Saghian update the furnishings with pieces from European luxury wholesaler Eichholtz. She also added some bespoke chandeliers and new custom artwork to the house.

The listing noted that the home is "where timeless elegance meets Hollywood prestige," which complete with "expansive open spaces and towering picture windows." In an exclusive feature with The New York Times, Kris Jenner spoke about the listing and noted that she was ready for the home to start a new chapter with new owners.

"I've shared so many unforgettable memories in this incredible home with my family, and I'm excited to see it start a new chapter with its next owners," she told the publication.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner lived in the family mansion when they were teenagers before moving out. Meanwhile, the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, including Kourtney, Khloe, and Kim Kardashian, were frequent visitors.

The house currently sits empty and is ready for its next owners. Those interested in buying the property will have the option to buy it fully furnished for an extra $400,000, according to The New York Times.

The family mansion has been with Kris Jenner since 2010. However, when Caitlyn Jenner divorced her and publicly came out as a transgender in 2015, the property was reportedly transferred to a family trust, per the outlet.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan's momager's latest Hidden Hills mansion listing isn't the first property she sold in the area. She had another $15 million, six-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion in the neighborhood she sold in 2020, per People.

