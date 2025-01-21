"He just ordered the government to call you Bruce" — Internet reacts to Caitlyn Jenner congratulating Trump on being sworn in as president

Retired Olympian Caitlyn Jenner congratulated President Donald Trump following his inauguration ceremony as the 47th US President on January 20, 2025. Trump and JD Vance, his VP, were sworn into office inside the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

Following the inauguration, Jenner took to X to pass her well wishes to the president, posting:

"Congratulations Mr. President. Thanks be to God!"

Caitlyn Jenner's post received over 25.4 million views at the time of this article and was met with mixed responses. Many criticized her tweet in light of Trump's recent orders to roll back protections for transgender people. He also declared that the government only recognize two sexes - male and female, ahead of his swearing-in.

For the unversed, Caitlyn Jenner transitioned in 2015 and has previously been critical of Trump's views about transgender people.

"He just ordered the government to call you Bruce," one user posted.

Several netizens seemingly echoed this sentiment with many calling Jenner "delusional" as others noted that Trump had "smashed [your] rights" with the new order.

"So what is your gender Caitlyn?" one person questioned.

"His executive order will make you identify as Bruce, again. Sorry," another person added.

"You’ve spent years showing people you rightfully gained acceptance but didn’t give a toss about anyone else and pulled up the ladder behind you. He has just pulled you back down, smashed your ladder (your rights) and you’re congratulating that? Wow," someone else commented.

"LOL, he literally spent a good part of his speech saying you’re delusional and don’t exist. The Stockholm Syndrome is in the house," another user posted.

However, some netizens joined Caitlyn Jenner in congratulating Trump and asked her not to listen to the haters.

"We did it Queen," one user posted.

"Don't listen to the haters, Caitlyn," another person added.

"God bless you Caitlyn," someone else commented.

"Please become the Gov of California, Caitlyn," another netizen tweeted.

Caitlyn Jenner voted for Trump in the 2024 elections

Caitlyn Jenner revealed to her X followers on November 3, 2024, that she voted for Trump in the presidential election. She posted a picture of her ballot marked for the president. Jenner also claimed that California, where she has lived since 1973, had many Republicans. She urged everyone to vote irrespective of "how blue" their state may seem.

Caitlyn Jenner recently claimed that California, a predominantly blue state, has the potential to become more Republican following the LA wildfire. In a recent interview with Fox News' The Story, she criticized the state officials for their response to the wildfires that began on January 7, 2025.

The retired athlete said the wildfires would “shine a very bright light" on "California's political weakness."

“Boy, have I seen this state decline over the years. We’re not gold, we’re not silver, we’re not bronze. We don’t even make the finals anymore and that’s all because of politicians. What I think the fire is going to do is show California’s political weaknesses. It’s going to shine a very bright light on it," she added.

Caitlyn Jenner also claimed that California was a "big scam" run by "liberal Democrats" who had their "priorities in the wrong spot." She noted that she was hopeful that liberal Californians changed their way of thinking after the wildfires.

Caitlyn Jenner had previously condemned Donald Trump for "relentlessly attacking" transgender people in a Washington Post column in 2018. However, the former athlete has seemingly changed her views of late, supporting Trump during the 2024 election.

Donald Trump signed executive orders that allowed the government to recognize only male and female as the two genders ahead of his swearing-in on January 20, 2025. His other order called to "end DEI inside the federal government," calling for hiring practices based on merit. For the unversed, DEI stood for diversity, equity, and inclusion, an initiative to create a more diverse and inclusive workplace.

