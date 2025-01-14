"Trevor and Ron survived"— Internet reacts to areas destroyed in LA wildfires represented in the GTA 5 map 

Netizens recently reacted to a viral post on X that depicted the areas burned in the LA wildfires on the GTA 5 map. The fires began in the Palisades area of Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 7, and have spread across the city, causing unprecedented damage to life and property.

On January 13, X user @FearedBuck posted a map from the popular action-adventure game Grand Theft Auto V, representing the areas affected by the LA wildfires in relation to the in-game map. The iconic 2013 title from Rockstar Games features a fictional city called Los Santos, which is roughly based on Los Angeles.

Expand Tweet

Fans of the game shared their opinions on the surfaced post. One user claimed that GTA 5 protagonists Trevor and Ron would have survived because Sandy Shores on the map was unharmed.

"Trevor and Ron survived," the fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Other netizens shared different opinions on the social media platform.

"So sad. I wish the absolute best for everyone in an affected area. It's been scary just being close. For those only seeing things online, it's even worse than you'd think. Businesses are wall-to-wall slammed with people sitting around with no where to go," wrote another.

"This is actually a good way for people to visualize where the fires hit if you’re not familiar with LA," opined a person.

Several netizens reacted to the surfaced GTA 5 post.

"Michaels house from GTA 5 burned up as well," claimed the user.

"Imagine they had devastating weather in the game. That would be wild. Seeing your homies getting taken away by a tornado," wrote another.

"The game should get an update for these regions. Rockstar will do what's needed," a user opined.

A netizen alluded to the elusive date of GTA 6's release, writing:

"We got LA wildfires on a GTA 5 map before GTA 6"

"Everything bad and unknown seems to be happening before gta6 could all the fires and random occurrences be heavily connected to gta6?," commented another.

"I know GTA 6 is going to put a wildfire mission in there. Those retards have no limits. Love them," inferred a user on X.

"Actually this would be a cool mod idea. Mod in the fires, sell it with the proceeds going to relief effort charities," suggested a netizen.

Comedian Eddie Griffin suggests LA wildfires were started to hide a "p*dophile trail" in Hollywood

93.5 KDAY Presents The Comedy Get Down (Image via Getty)

Stand-up comedian Eddie Griffin alleged that Los Angeles was deliberately set ablaze to hide evidence of a "p*dophile trail" in Hollywood. In the latest episode of his YouTube show NNN, uploaded on January 14, 2025, Griffin claimed:

“LA is on fire and a lot of people are saying… it’s to cover up the p*dophile trail and all of a sudden the water ain’t working..."

He added:

“Let’s pray for the motherf*ckers out there, the houses is burning down and sh*t unless they p*dophiles. If they p*dophiles, f*ck them. Let that get burned ‘cause I know what you’re doing. You’re burning the evidence up! Sons of b*tches, but we still going to catch it.”

The 56-year-old stated that 60% of the water in Los Angeles is owned and controlled by The Wonderful Company, blaming the multimillion-dollar conglomerate for being involved in the alleged scam.

“The regulators who allowed them… to own the 60 percent of the godd*mn water, fire them… too. What the f*ck is your problem? That is public water. We built the dam that’s holding the water… with taxpayer’s dollars… How you’ll going to sign to over to this godd*mn couple?" he said.

Griffin also claimed that lowering the pressure of the water pumps crippled the fire department. Due to this, they allegedly found it an ordeal to tackle the active areas of the LA wildfires. Furthermore, he stated that over 60% of the firemen in the Los Angeles Fire Department were allegedly fired three to six months before the LA wildfires.

“Man wanted to make sure that the houses they wanted burned down, burn down. Google 2028, uh, it’s going to say Los Angeles Smart City. So, uh, the best way to get a smart city is by burning out all the residences and then you can start fresh and build a f*cking smart city,” he claimed.

The comedian concluded by calling the LA wildfires "unnatural disasters" and asserted that the government didn't care for the residents.

In addition to Eddie Griffin, several TikTok users have claimed that the LA wildfires were created to hide evidence related to the ongoing Diddy case. Other conspiracy theories, such as the SmartLA 2028 initiative, Directed Energy Weapons, Mel Gibson's arson theory, and the 15-minute city, have also come to light on social media.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback