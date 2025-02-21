The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian makes a fashion statement in silver gown for SNL 50th Anniversary Special

Kim Kardashian went to New York City on February 16, 2025, to attend the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special. Celebrating fifty years of the long-running sketch comedy program. The event featured a star-studded guest list that included Emma Stone, Sabrina Carpenter, and Paul Simon. Kardashian, known for her role on The Kardashians, walked the red carpet before the program.

As Kim shared the pitcures on Instagram, she was seen wearing a custom Balenciaga bodycon silver gown with a structured texture made of glittering material and a scoop neckline. It was styled by Dani Lavi. She paired the look with Pleaser heels. She kept her long wavvy hair open, without accessories. She went for a glossy nude lip in a neutral makeup look.

Kim Kardashian discussed the old experience of hosting Saturday Night Live in 2021 at the event. Considering the opportunity, she stated that it was special for her.

Kim Kardashian's silver bodycon dress (Image via Instagram @kimkardashian)

Kim Kardashian’s past SNL appearance

Kim Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live previously in October 2021. In her debut as a host, she was in a number of sketches, including one where she played her sister Kourteney Kardashian in a trial parody. Members of her family, like Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, made cameos in the sketch.

In a sketch based on The Bachelorette, she interacted with several famous suitors, such as Chris Rock, John Cena, and Tyler Cameron. Comedian and actress Amy Schumer, who was playing a director, became her love interest in the sketch.

Kardashian made jokes about her family, her business deals, and her public image during her speech.

"One thing I'm really proud of is that no one can ever call me a gold digger," she said at the time.

She added:

"Honestly, I'm not even sure how you become one. So I asked my mom's boyfriend Corey."

Ahead of the main live event, she reflected on her experience of hosting SNL earlier. During the special pre-show on February 16, she mentioned that she was happy she took the opportunity and added that she wasn’t as nervous as many had expected. She also credited the show’s team for guiding her through the process, describing it as a "fun experience."

She spoke about her upcoming sketch in the anniversary special:

"I'm doing a really funny sketch, this is live, right, so I probably shouldn't say who. [It’s] with people that I have laughed and laughed [with] that I'm obsessed with."

SNL 50th anniversary special highlights

The SNL 50th Anniversary Special celebrated the show's history with a mix of live and pre-recorded segments. Several actors from the past came back to play well-known roles. Kristen Wiig, who appeared in a sketch with Kim Kardashian, was one of them. Eddie Murphy, Bill Hader, and Maya Rudolph were some of the other actors who returned this time.

Kim Kardashian was in a new sketch during the show, which she called a "full-circle moment." She didn't give more details about the event, but she shared that it involved people she liked working with.

In addition to the sketches, the anniversary event had musical acts, old footage, and tributes to cast members who had left the show. Some parts brought up old SNL moments, while others presented how the show has changed over the years. Among other celebrities, Emma Stone, Pete Davidson, and Miley Cyrus, walked the red carpet before the event to show their support for the milestone party.

Watch new episodes of The Kardashians season 6 airing every Thursday on Hulu.

