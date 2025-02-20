What's inside The Kardashians star Khloe's $17m California mansion? Details explored

The Kardashians star Khloé purchased her Hidden Hills mansion for $17 million in October 2020, and completed construction in November 2021, per Love Property. The 10,000-square-foot property features eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a professional gym, a movie theater, and a converted garage pantry.

Ad

Located in California's guard-gated community, the mansion sits adjacent to Kris Jenner's $20 million home on a formerly combined three-acre estate. The property includes a resort-style pool, outdoor kitchen, half-size basketball court, and extensive gardens.

The residence marks Kardashian's one of the largest real estate investments following her $15.5 million Calabasas home sale.

The Kardashians star Khloe bought 10,000 square foot Hidden Hills, California home in 2020

Ad

Trending

As per Realtynxt, The Kardashians star’s master suite opens to a private balcony overlooking the Hidden Hills landscape. A dedicated movie room features multiple plush couches arranged theater-style before a screen. The professional gym includes cardio equipment, weight stations, and mirrored walls, per Love Property.

A home office provides a dedicated workspace. It includes a wine room as well. The expanded garage accommodates five vehicles with additional storage space. The converted garage serves as an arranged pantry featuring LED-lit shelving, rotating storage solutions, and coordinated containers for every item.

Ad

The closet system spans multiple rooms, displaying The Kardashians star's designer collection with dedicated spaces for handbags, footwear, and accessories. Each storage area incorporates custom built-ins.

Kitchen and outdoor features

Ad

The kitchen has appliances installed throughout. As per Love Proerty, two islands with marble countertops provide workspace, while custom white cabinetry stretches from floor to ceiling. A breakfast nook features built-in seating beside floor-to-ceiling windows. The formal dining room has seating for twelve guests. Multiple living spaces include a primary great room with high ceilings and a fireplace wall.

A separate wet bar area features illuminated shelving for a glassware display and a wine refrigerator. A swimming pool with an attached spa forms the centerpiece of the backyard entertainment space. The Kardashians star’s pool area includes multiple lounge spaces with outdoor furniture and cabanas as well. An outdoor kitchen and bar setup has built-in appliances and covered seating areas.

Ad

The landscaping incorporates trees along the property line, while manicured gardens feature roses and Mediterranean plants. A series of arched walkways covered in climbing roses leads to various outdoor living spaces. The front approach showcases a tree-lined driveway ending at a covered port-cochère entrance.

Stone pathways connect different outdoor zones, from meditation gardens to children's play areas. Multiple covered patios extend the living space outdoors. The grounds also include a half-size basketball court.

Ad

Khloé's background

Ad

As per Love Property, Khloé Kardashian got into luxury real estate in 2009 with her first Mulholland Drive property, purchased for $3.9 million during her marriage to basketball player Lamar Odom. The Mediterranean-style home spanned 8,000 square feet. She later moved to Calabasas in 2014, acquiring Justin Bieber's former residence for $7.2 million. She sold this property in 2020 for $15.5 million.

The current Hidden Hills mansion, her largest real estate investment of $17 million, reflects her success with television appearances and the clothing brand Good American, launched in 2016.

Ad

Her previous homes were featured in various seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The Hidden Hills purchase places her in the same community as her other family members, including Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and previously Kim Kardashian.

The Kardashians season 6 is airing on Hulu and Disney+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback