Did Melania Trump sue The View for $900M over Sunny Hostin's comments? Viral rumor explored

On February 1, a video circulated on YouTube, claiming that Melania Trump has won a $900 million lawsuit against the daytime talk show The View and its co-host Sunny Hostin. A portion of the clip later surfaced on TikTok as well, where it became viral with more than 3.8 million views. Several similar videos soon began getting circulated all across the internet.

However, a spokesperson for the talk show debunked these claims and told fact-checking site Lead Stories, "This is not true."

A video shared on YouTube, by a page named "Expand Your Mind" on February 2 was titled, "Melania DESTROYS The View in $900M Lawsuit! Sunny Hostin EXPOSED in Court." The video showed inconsistencies in its description. The description included the hashtag "#MelGibson", even though there was no reference to him in the entire clip.

In the description, it was also written that Melania Trump was suing for $100 million, which was contradictory to the claim of a $900 million lawsuit made in the headline. A watermark for CapCut, an AI editing and voice-over software could also be seen on the bottom of the viral video.

Fact-checking platform Snopes reported that the real clips used in the above-mentioned videos were arranged in such a manner that they seemed like shreds of evidence corroborating the fake claims. It could be concluded that there isn't enough evidence to back up the claims that Melania had filed any such lawsuit.

Sunny Hostin has previously made statements claiming that Melania Trump "hated" her husband Donald Trump

The recent fake claims about Melania suing Sunny Hostin and the daytime show The View included the statements that Hostin made about Melania. While the statements were indeed made by Sunny, the claims about the lawsuit are false. Back in October 2024, Sunny claimed that Melania hated Donald Trump and did not even want to be the First Lady.

"She does not want to be the First Lady anymore. She doesn’t want to be the First Lady. She destroyed the Rose Garden. Who hates Christmas? Melania Trump hates Christmas. She doesn’t want to decorate for Christmas. She doesn’t want anything to do with him. She doesn’t want to sleep in the same room with him. She can’t tolerate him," Hostin said.

Meanwhile, Whoopi Goldberg interrupted and specified that Sunny's claims were just speculations and not confirmed. At the time, Sunny's remarks were not taken well by several netizens, particularly the MAGA supporters.

While she received backlash, no credible news about a lawsuit by Melania Trump could be confirmed.

As for lawsuits filed by Melania against media houses, she had filed two suits against The Daily Mail and Mail Online in the UK and the US respectively. The Daily Mail made claims about Melania once working as an escort. The news was then reported by Mail Online as well. According to The Associated Press, the total settlement for lawsuits was about $2.9 million. The Mail even posted a public apology addressing Melania Trump.

