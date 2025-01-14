"So… Be… Bester?" — Internet reacts to Melania Trump saying she will be expanding her "Be Best" platform during president-elect's new term

Melania Trump appeared on Fox & Friends on Monday, January 13, 2025, for a conversation with Ainsley Earhardt. During the interview, Melania spoke about multiple topics, with more insights on her Be Best campaign during Donald Trump's first term as the US President.

During the conversation, Melania told Ainsley she didn't get much support, particularly from streaming platforms. She, however, revealed during the current interview that she was planning to expand the campaign during Trump's second term. Melania said:

"I didn't have much support from anyone. I invited all of the streaming platforms to the White House. I had the roundtable, and I didn't have much support from them. And imagine what we could do in those years if they will rally behind me..."

Meanwhile, netizens took to social media platforms to express opinions on Melania Trump's statement about the campaign. Here are some popular responses found on X. User (@JoJoFromJerz) wrote:

"So... Be... Bester?"

"After watching this I feel confident we will be even bester than before," another user tweeted.

"Well. I feel much better now." Read a post.

Many users did not feel confident and had a different perspective about the campaign.

"She had such an enormous impact the first time….lol," a user wrote.

"Stable Genius Chain Migration Princess is bringing back, 'Be Best 2.0'. So, absolutely nothing," added another user.

"The most useless FLOTUS platform in history." Mentioned a netizen.

For those unaware, the Be Best campaign was meant to create awareness about several issues, including cyberbullying against children. According to their official website, the initiative also promotes public awareness about opioid abuse.

Exploring more about incoming First Lady Melania Trump's Be Best initiative

When Melania Trump first introduced the Be Best campaign in 2018, she revealed that she was open to criticism, as per reports by The New York Times published in August 2018. This was shortly after Donald Trump started his first term as the United States president.

A few days before the 2016 presidential elections, according to Time, Melania spoke about cyberbullying amongst children during a campaign speech in Pennsylvania. She said:

"It is never okay when a 12-year-old girl or boy is mocked... It is absolutely unacceptable when it is done by someone with no name hiding on the Internet."

The campaign had quite a slow start and Melania Trump did in-person promotion of the campaign through events in several places, including Oklahoma, Washington state, and Nevada. The campaign, however, didn't do well and received criticism.

Many pointed out a grammatical error in the name and claimed it should be "Be The Best." According to an article by Newsweek published in May 2018, many netizens also mocked the name of the initiative.

While Melania seemed quite enthusiastic about expanding the program this time, after the beginning of Trump's term, netizens had divided opinions on the same. The skepticism happened particularly due to the campaign's failure the first time.

