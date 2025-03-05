Did Elon Musk recently get a new Hitler haircut? Viral pictures debunked as meme fest erupts online

Pictures of Elon Musk with a haircut, which netizens have compared to that of Adolf Hitler have appeared online. Although it appears as if the Tesla CEO got the haircut recently, it is important to note that the image going viral is a resurfaced image, and it was not taken in recent days. Nonetheless, netizens have taken to social media to react to the pictures going viral.

X user @mrpxssy was one of the many who took to the social networking site on March 5 to share pictures of Elon Musk donning the look. It appeared as if the sides of his hair and the bottom portion of his hair in the back were shaved off while the top remained intact with his hair swept towards one side. The haircut looked like a mohawk.

Images of the same have amassed over a million views at the time of writing this article.

Times Now confirmed that the image was taken in 2021 and not recently, when Elon Musk flew to Miami on a private jet to visit the Art Basel international art fair. He was photographed at the airport while being accompanied by his son X Æ A-XII and his Shiba Inu dog named Marvin.

Not many internet users were aware of the pictures being old. They have now flooded X with hilarious reactions with some tweets reading:

“I did not have Elon going with the full Kim Jong-un haircut on my bingo card,” an X user said.

“Karma police arrest this man,” another netizen commented.

“Never cut your own hair, especially after doing a bunch of ketamine,” an internet user said.

In January, Elon Musk went viral on the internet after an AI-generated video showed him getting his hair cut by a robot. Meanwhile, some other reactions to the haircut read:

“It’s kinda Kim Jung Un meets Hitler meets 90s Depeche Mode,” another internet user said.

“Saw someone say he got the Hitler Old cut,” a netizen said.

“Very John Travolta autistic serial killer Fred Durst movie of him,” an X user said.

Elon Musk once joked about his receding hairline on X

Eagle–eyed observers have noticed through the years that Elon Musk did not always have a head full of hair. Over decades, many have noticed that at one point, the SpaceX founder almost looked bald. However, as years passed, many noticed that the businessman had returned to having a healthy hairline.

He also joked about it once. As per NewsX, Elon Musk said on X on September 22, 2024:

“What’s amazing is how net worth makes you hair grow”

The tweet was in response to a video that recorded his net worth increasing over the years.

Meanwhile, one of his partners, Shivon Zilis, took to X on February 28, 2025, to announce that she and Musk had welcomed their fourth child and Musk’s 14th, a son, Seldon Lycurgus.

Musk has three children with Zilis, twins Azure and Strider, and Arcadia. The gender of the third child was not made public at the time of writing this article.

