"I ask my staff to do this every day" — Kid Rock backs Elon Musk's DOGE sending federal workers emails asking them to list what they did in a week

On Saturday, February 22, 2025, several federal workers reportedly received emails from Elon Musk instructing them to send a list consisting of five things they did the past week. According to CBS News, Musk further clarified that employees who do not send proper responses through emails might end up losing their jobs.

The outlet further reported that the employees were, however, suggested by several agencies to ignore these emails and not reply back. The email, which reportedly came from the Office of Personnel Management, had a subject that read: "What did you do last week?" In a tweet dated February 22, Elon wrote:

"Consistent with President @realDonaldTrump’s instructions, all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week. Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation."

The tweet by Musk also claimed that the step of asking for the information from federal employees was consistent with President Donald Trump's instructions.

The tweet garnered a huge number of mixed reactions from netizens. More than 97 million people had viewed the post by Elon Musk. Amid this, singer Kid Rock extended support to the step taken by the Tesla CEO. The singer shared a post on both Facebook and X where he claimed that it wasn't anything new for Elon to ask the employees about what tasks they were doing.

In the social media post dated February 26, Rock wrote that he does the same with his staff and explained that this step ensured efficiency. According to the singer, this would bring clarity among the staff and also reduce the need to ask constant questions. The post continued:

"DOGE has asked government employees to send five things they did LAST WEEK (boo-hoo). I ask my staff to do this every day—not just five things, but all tasks completed—so everyone knows what's going on, and it cuts down on constant questions, emails, etc. It’s called being efficient (DUH!)."

While Elon Musk's tweet mentioned the possibility of a resignation, the same threat was reportedly not stated in the emails, per CBS News.

Elon Musk shared a follow-up tweet stating that a simple email with a few bullet points would be acceptable

Elon Musk recently tweeted asking federal workers to list the work they have done last week (Image via Getty)

After sharing the tweet on February 22, asking federal employees to document what they did last week, Elon Musk posted another tweet the same day. In this tweet, Tesla's CEO mentioned that they were not expecting a detailed response from the employees. Instead, an email with a few bullet points would be considered. The tweet read:

"An email with some bullet points that make any sense at all is acceptable! Should take less than 5 mins to write."

This tweet amassed more than 32 million views as well as over 160K likes. While many netizens claimed that it was a fair ask from Elon's end, others questioned the efficiency of this step by DOGE.

Meanwhile, FBI Director Kash Patel asked the employees to halt responding to the aforementioned emails by Elon Musk's DOGE. NewsNation obtained a memo in which it was mentioned that the FBI would handle any further inquiries from the OPM. Other agencies like the Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security suggested that employees not respond to the emails.

