Did Kid Rock abruptly leave Bon Jovi’s keyboardist David Bryan’s birthday bash? Singer’s clash with the audience explored

American singer Kid Rock stormed off the stage mid-performance on February 8. As reported by the New York Post, the 54-year-old singer was performing at JBJ Nashville, a Tennessee restaurant owned by Jon Bon Jovi, celebrating the band's keyboardist David Bryan's 63rd birthday.

Kid Rock was performing a cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival's Proud Mary alongside David Bryan when he suddenly began seemingly rebuking the audience for not clapping enough. After being seemingly frustrated at the audience, Kid Rock left the stage, leaving David Bryan to continue with the other singers.

A clip of the incident was posted on X by @StoolBackstage, in which Rock can be heard saying:

"You know what? F*ck y’all. You ain’t gonna clap, I’m going."

On February 9, David Bryan shared a clip of the performance on Instagram. However, the keyboardist did not mention Kid Rock in the post. In the caption, he wrote:

"THANK YOU FOR THE BIRTHDAY WISHES! Rocking at @jbjsnash last night with @bigkennytv!"

Kid Rock earlier performed at Donald Trump's victory rally

Kid Rock performed at the President's victory rally on January 19, 2025. The singer performed his four hit songs, All Summer Long, We the People, American Rock 'n' Roll, and Bawitdaba. The singer was among the artists who publicly supported Trump's win. Other performers at Trump's inauguration event included Carrie Underwood, Lee Greenwood, Billy Ray Cyrus, Nelly, and the Village People.

In an interview with Fox News on January 20, Rock was asked how he felt now that Hollywood is slowly accepting Trump supporters. He replied celebrities are welcome to support Trump, stating:

"Now they feel it's safe to go in the water after dipping their toe in it for four to eight years. I mean, welcome to the party, like I've said. Better to have them on board than not."

Following the lineup announcement, the artists faced backlash on social media for supporting Trump.

However, Whoopi Goldberg defended Carrie Underwood's decision to perform at the inauguration. Speaking on ABC's The View, Goldberg stated that even though she doesn't support Trump, she supported the singer. She said:

"I stand behind her. If I believe I have the right to make up my mind to go perform some place, I believe they have the same right. I have to support. It doesn’t mean I’m particularly interested. I won’t be watching, but that’s just me."

In January 2025, rapper Nelly appeared on fellow rapper Willie D's YouTube channel to discuss the backlash he faced and explain why he decided to perform at Trump's inauguration. The rapper shared he doesn't care who is in the office. He said:

"I respect the office. It don’t matter who is in office. The same way our brothers and sisters go to war to put their life on the line for whoever is in office. So, if they can put their life on the line for whoever is in office, I can damn sure perform for whoever is in office."

Kid Rock's last album, Bad Reputation, was released in 2022. He is set to embark on a seven-city tour in March 2025.

