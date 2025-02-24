"Something is fishy" — Comedian Terrence K. Williams calls on Kash Patel to investigate the death of Obama’s private chef

On February 23, comedian Terrence K. Williams appealed to FBI director Kash Patel in a tweet, calling for an investigation into the death of Obama's personal chef. Williams claimed that the 2023 death of Tafari Campbell appeared "fishy" to him. In his tweet, Williams wrote:

"Im okay with my Tax Dollars being used to investigate this! Something is fishy"

The tweet has since gone viral, receiving over 4 million views, 134K likes, 24K reshares, and 3K comments. Netizens have reacted by revisiting details of Campbell's death from two years ago and pointing out alleged inconsistencies.

Tafari Campbell died on July 23, 2023. As reported by BBC on July 25, 2023, Campbell was visiting the Massachusetts island from his home in Virginia before his death. Per police records, the former president's family was not at home at the time of his death.

Tafari Campbell died in a paddleboard accident

According to BBC, Tafari Campbell went missing in the waters of Edgartown Great Pond on Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts on Sunday, July 23, 2023. That night, a search was launched for the 45-year-old.

According to a police report, the chef was paddleboarding in the pond, with another paddleboarder - who had witnessed him go under the water - confirming his "struggle" on the paddleboard.

Campbell's body was found on Monday, over 100 feet away from the pond's shore. The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit, which investigated the matter, believed it to have been an accident.

On Tuesday, Cherise Campbell, Tafari's wife, wrote a tribute to her husband on Instagram, writing:

"My heart is broken. My life and our family's life is forever changed. Please pray for me and our families as I deal with the loss of my husband."

Tafari Campbell's death in 2023 led to many conspiracy theories surrounding the Obama family

Terrence K. Williams isn't the first to question Tafari Campbell's death. Following the incident two years ago, several conspiracy theories emerged online, placing the Obama family at the center.

One such theory, debunked by AP News on August 1, 2023, claimed that the chef was writing a tell-all book about the former president before his death. It also alleged that Campbell drowned in less than four feet of water, had head injuries, and his autopsy was conducted by Obama's personal coroner.

Labeling the theory as false, AP News reported Campbell didn't sustain any head wounds and had drowned in water nearly eight feet deep. Additionally, Obama's physician did not biopsy Campbell's body, but the state medical examiner's office did. Following Tafari's death, no evidence supporting the claim that he was writing a book was found.

The Obamas released a statement after the death of their personal chef, writing:

"Tafari was a beloved part of our family. When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House - creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together. In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter."

The statement continued:

"When we were getting ready to leave the White House, we asked Tafari to stay with us, and he generously agreed. He’s been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he’s gone."

Tafari Campbell isn't the first White House chef who died mysteriously. In 2015, former White House chef Walter Scheib, who was hired by Hillary Clinton (then the first lady) and later fired by President George W. Bush, went missing while hiking near Taos, with his body turning up several days later. Scheib worked at the White House between 1994 and 2005.

