What is Secret Pizza Party about? All about the book Jennifer Garner read at Save the Children event

Actress Jennifer Garner is currently facing criticism for reading the kids' book Secret Pizza Party, written by Adam Rubin, at a Save the Children event. After the event, Garner took to her Instagram on February 12 and uploaded a small clip of the event with the caption:

Ad

“Dear Pepperoni Pizza, will you be my Valentine? Love, Sebastian and Me…”

Following this, X user @LizCrokin re-shared the video from Garner's Instagram to X on February 16 and wrote:

“Jennifer Garner Reads Pe**phile Grooming Book Secret Pizza Party To Kids For Charity Event For An NGO Currently Under Investigation For Child S*x Trafficking!”

They further claimed that Jennifer Garner read the alleged ped*phile grooming book to children at the Save the Children event in Yakima Valley, Washington. The user even gave reasons for the allegations.

Ad

Ad

They further added that Save the Children is reportedly under investigation for child s*x trafficking, and authorities have allegedly raided multiple offices of the NGO.

As per Goodreads, the book is about a raccoon who loves pizza. However, someone is always chasing the Raccoon away from his favorite food with a broom. Hence, he planned an elaborate secret pizza party. However, he was not supposed to share the details of the party with anyone.

Ad

Save the Children organization's offices raided amid child s*x trafficking allegations

In the children's book Secret Pizza Party, a raccoon steals pizza because it is hungry. As per Where is the Buzz's February 17 report, the book, which features illustrations by Daniel Salmieri, is intended to be a lighthearted and whimsical read that highlights creativity and the thrill of a "secret" mission.

Ad

However, its emphasis on preserving secrets has given rise to controversies. Previously, the same X user wrote another X post on April 21, 2024, claiming that Guatemala's government alleged that the Save the Children organization may be involved in child s*x trafficking.

The X user's claims (Image via X / @LizCrokin)

The claims came days before CNN reported on April 26 that on Thursday, April 25, Guatemalan authorities raided the Save the Children charity's offices after receiving a complaint alleging that the rights of migrant children had been reportedly violated.

Ad

According to the same outlet, prosecutors had asked US authorities for information regarding the organization's alleged role in smuggling minors across the border.

In a video addressing the media, prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche stated that the accusation submitted by an unnamed foreign national had sparked grave worries due to claims of child abuse.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nevertheless, the prosecutor did not name the organization in his statement, although a representative for the prosecution's office verified that the offices raided were those of Save the Children. On the other hand, the organization refuted the accusations made by the prosecutors and stated that they were "aware of the activity" at their offices.

According to the same-day NPR report, the raid happened one week after the secretary general of Guatemala's Public Ministry wrote to the Texas Attorney General to request assistance in addressing claims that Save the Children "could be participating in child trafficking operations."

Ad

Meanwhile, following the backlash, neither the organization nor Garner has commented anything yet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback