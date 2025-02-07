"You can't even cook or clean for your man n kid": Chrisean Rock's sister accused her of child abuse and neglect

Chrisean Rock’s sister, Charity, took to Instagram on February 7 to seemingly question the former’s parenting skills. This comes after the reality television star took to social media to share an image of her son’s paternity test. Rock had not addressed Charity’s claims online at the time of writing this article.

Charity took to her ‘ravishingluella’ Instagram page to share a series of allegations against Chrisean Rock. Charity started by alleging that Chrisean Rock was “hitting” Chrisean Jesus Porter. Charity said online:

“Stop hitting a innocent baby please it’s ur fault not his u call Tessa n tell her n I pray for you dearly.”

In September 2023, Chrisean Rock took to Instagram Live to give followers a glimpse into her delivery, where she was seen pushing, screaming, pulling, and eventually crying tears of joy.

Charity also alleged on her Instagram stories that Chrisean Rock left Charity to take care of their mother financially after she attained fame and now Rock must take care of her child without making any mistakes. Charity added:

“WhAT GALS HAVE U GOT DONE SINCE U BEEN SO RUCH plus U CANT EVEN COOK N CLEAN for ur man n kid U DIRTY… U know u AINT REALLY REAL"

“BOSS UP GROW UP GET MY NEPHEW SOME MF HELP”: Charity accuses Chrisean Rock of child neglect

Chrisean Rock was born to a family of 11 siblings in West Baltimore, Maryland. She has seven sisters.

Charity accused Rock of not having a stable home for her son. She added that she was praying for her son and his “condition.” Back in May 2024, fans took to social media to opine that Chrisean Jesus was blind and mentally challenged. While addressing the same, she said:

“My child is blessed. He be talking, walking, playing football, everything. Who is y’all to tell me what he’s diagnosed with and what he look like and what he sound like?”

According to HipHopDX, many believed that the child had fetal alcohol syndrome considering that the child’s father and rapper, Blueface, accused her of smoking and drinking during her pregnancy.

Charity added:

“N sorry for my baby bro this Not to hurt u we suppose to do everything to keep u going n not need for anything bc u are doing ur best this no disrespect to my baby brother but enough is enough U NOT A BABY NO MORE BOSS UP GROW UP GET MY NEWPHEW SOME MF HELP …”

Chrisean’s sister, Charity, is not the only one who has expressed concerns about Chrisean Jesus. Earlier this month, Blueface’s mother, Karlissa Saffold, on an Instagram Live to state that she was “crushed” after she saw her grandson for the first time. Karlissa said:

“But I said, ‘you know what, that’s okay.’ If he can laugh, and he can cry, and he can smile, he can still be a joy in this world.”

It remains unclear as to why Charity took to attacking Chrisean online at the moment. The story is ongoing.

