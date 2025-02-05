"Why didn't she show that when he was alive?"— Netizens call out Chrisean Rock for sharing DNA test following ex Ronny Doe's death

Reality star Chrisean Rock took to her son Chrisean Jesus Porter’s Instagram page on February 5 to share his paternity test. The test, which was seemingly taken in 2023, confirmed that his father was incarcerated rapper Blueface.

This comes after her ex-boyfriend, Ronny Doe, who claimed to be the father of the child, reportedly died on Monday, February 3, 2025. Chrisean Rock did not address why she shared the report through her son’s Instagram account ‘@chriseanjesus,’ but many netizens have been calling her out for sharing the report after Ronny's death.

Karon “Ronny Doe” Cann reportedly died in a shooting incident at the age of 24. The social media personality went viral in October 2024 after taking to Instagram Live and following Chrisean Rock in a mall, claiming to be the biological father of Chrisean Jesus, despite Chrisean Rock claiming otherwise.

Ronny Doe repeatedly asked Chrisean Rock to get a paternity test done for the child. However, she did not listen to Doe’s demands.

Netizens have since taken to the internet to react to Chrisean Rock’s latest social media post, with one person commenting under @hollywoodunlocked's repost of the same:

Several others expressed similar sentiments and could not believe that Rock was sharing the DNA test on the internet after Doe’s reported death.

Ronny Doe alleged last year that he could be the child's father as he and Rock were involved with each other in 2023 as she traveled across Los Angeles and Baltimore. Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

The paternity of the child has been up for debate for quite some time, with Blueface also expressing doubt over him being the biological father in the past. Meanwhile, some people asked others to leave Rock alone now:

“I was with Chrisean when her water broke”— Ronny Doe claimed he was present in the delivery room as Chrisean Rock gave birth

In December 2024, Ronny Doe took to Instagram to open up about the paternity drama where he alleged that he saw Rock give birth to Jesus. Doe said on the Instagram Live:

“I’m just going to say I know who cut the umbilical cord. I was with Chrisean when her water broke. Long story short, I saw baby boy when you came out of the hospital… that’s my son.”

Ronny Doe also claimed that he had filed for a paternity test with him, expecting the results by mid-December. He also accused Rock of evading legal services.

In 2023, Blueface and Rock shared their reactions to the paternity test on Zeus Network’s show Crazy in Love, where the former was seen reading the DNA test. Rock said on the show:

“That means you’re the father. Babe, this means you’re the father. You the father, n**ga.”

Rock had not publicly addressed Doe’s death at the time of writing this article.

