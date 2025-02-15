"That's unethical" — A$AP Rocky's lawyer and the state's prosecutor get into a heated argument in court over A$AP Relli possibly perjuring himself

A new development in A$AP Rocky's trial included tension across the courtroom, between the state prosecutor and Rocky's defense attorney. On Friday, February 14, defense lawyer Joe Tacopina claimed multiple times in his closing arguments that A$AP Relli was possibly perjuring himself.

The prosecutors then objected to the terminology which, however, was eventually allowed by the Judge. This led to a more heated argument following which the prosecutor Deputy District Attorney John Lewin even threatened to go public with "everything that's happened" in the case.

Elsewhere during the closing arguments, A$AP Rocky's lawyer told the judge that Lewin reportedly lied in a previous case in order to overturn a conviction. He said:

"A stipulation from a jury that he knew was not true or didn't know if it was true. And that's unentical. That's unethical."

As reported by Courthouse News on February 15, Tacopina further told the judge:

"They [the prosecutors] accept the fact that their witness committed perjury. That’s fair comment."

Joe Tacopina reportedly attempted to portray Relli as an unreliable witness. According to The Guardian, the defense team even argued that there were text messages just before the alleged fight, in which Relli had apparently asked A$AP Rocky to beat him up. The messages were reportedly deleted by the accuser later.

According to Tacopina, the state prosecutors were lied to and suggested that their witness even destroyed evidence. The defense lawyer continued:

"At first he said: 'I don’t recall.' Then I showed him the messages. What did he say next? His go-to line: 'It’s fake! It’s fake!' Anything that crushed him was fake."

Expand Tweet

For the unversed, A$AP Rocky was accused of shooting twice at A$AP Relli back in 2021. He was eventually charged with two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. According to the defense team, the Grammy winner did not possess a real gun on him then and it was only a prop gun. If convicted, he could face up to 24 years behind bars.

Rihanna and her two children were present in the courtroom during A$AP Rocky's final court hearing in LA

The rapper's long-term partner Rihanna and their two kids, RZA and Riot, arrived at the courtroom in LA on Friday, during Rocky's final court hearing. While Rihanna has come to the court to witness the trial several times, this was the first time that she came with their kids.

As reported by Star Tribune, this step by A$AP Rocky's partner, Rihanna, prompted state prosecutor John Lewin to suggest that it was done to manipulate the jurors. Lewin stated:

"They brought in two adorable children yesterday for closing argument. They haven’t been here any other time. And you have to ask yourselves, why children that age would be here in a situation like this."

The prosecutor then mentioned that the jurors should not view the case from Rihanna and her kids' perspective since one had to be "responsible for their own actions in the world."

The jury deliberations will reportedly be held on February 18, 2025.

