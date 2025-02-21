Terrence K. Williams claims people "lied" about Trump as he shows off the spread at White House buffet for Black History Month

On February 20, 2025, comedian Terrence K. Williams took to his X account to address what he describes as false narratives surrounding President Donald Trump. He shared two posts in response to rumors circulating online about Trump's relationship with Black communities.

Williams highlighted his recent visit to the White House for Black History Month and suggested that he was treated with respect and was served well.

"The Media won’t show you this! They lied and said Trump would canceled the Black History Event and said he wouldn’t allow black people in the White House!! WE ARE IN HERE! Thank you President Trump for everything you’ve done for black Americans and all Americans. We love you and appreciate you! @realDonaldTrump," Williams wrote.

Williams' remarks were made in reaction to a statement posted by Mark Zaid, a prominent Washington, D.C. lawyer, on his X account. Zaid claimed that Donald Trump had cancelled Black History Month, stating that no ethnic recognition months would be hosted under his administration.

Terrence K. Williams reacts to rumors about Trump at White House Black History Month event

On Thursday, February 20, 2025, Terrence K. Williams took to his X account to address circulating rumors about the White House's Black History Month event.

In his first post, Williams shared a video showcasing the buffet served at the White House, particularly dessert options featured at the event. The video had garnered 1.4 million views at the time of publishing this article.

In his caption, Williams questioned the claims about President Donald Trump's stance on Black people, asking:

"I'm at the White House for Black History Month. This is what President Trump is feeding us! If the man hated black people, then why would he invite us & be feeding us this good? People lied when they said he was going to forget about black Americans because it's last term in office. Thank you @realDonaldTrump," Williams wrote.

In a second post shared on the same day from the same event, Terrence K. Williams posted a 14-second video clip. In this video, the comedian was seen holding a front-facing camera while recording himself alongside other members of the Black community.

Williams was dressed in a white-striped blue suit, a basic white shirt, and a red cap emblazoned with "Trump." The comedian can be heard commenting on his presence at the White House. In the video caption, he claimed that people lied about Trump and Black History event.

Terrence K. Williams' X posts stemm from the recent claims made by Mark Zaid on the social media platform. On January 23, 2025, Zaid, a prominent lawyer, wrote on X that CIA employees had been informed that all affinity groups and celebrations would be cancelled, including Black History Month. Zaid's post read:

"No black history month MLK celebration, or any other ethnic recognition months. DEI folks are to be fired rather than allowed to rotate to former offices," Zaid wrote on X.

Mark Zaid did not disclose the specific source or motivation behind his statements, nor were his claims verified by any authority from Donald Trump or his team. As a result, the event proceeded as planned, from February 1, 2025, to March 1, 2025, dismissing Zaid's claims.

For the unversed, Black History Month is an annual celebration that honors the achievements of African Americans and recognizes their central role in the history of the United States. It serves as an important occasion for inspiring younger generations by highlighting the contributions made by African Americans to the nation.

As of now, neither Mark Zaid nor Donald Trump has responded to Terrence K. Williams' posts.

