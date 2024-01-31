When did Black History Month celebration officially begin? Exploring the history behind the famous affair

As February looms ahead, the United States is gearing up for the yearly Black History Month celebrations. It marks a moment for all to remember and honor the contributions of African-American individuals. They have often been marginalized or ignored in conversations about the nation's history and culture.

The celebration has a storied history that is almost a century old. The initial iteration was held in 1926 as "Negro History Week" by historian Carter G. Woodson. It began as a week-long occasion in the second week of February and has now become a month-long celebration. It is even observed beyond the United States, namely Canada (February), Ireland (October), and the United Kingdom (October).

Exploring the history behind Black History Month

Black History Month began as "Negro History Week" in 1926. Woodson and the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History (ASNLH) organized the same. The latter (now known as the Association for the Study of African American Life and History or ASALH) was established in 1915.

They chose February for the occasion as the month also held Abraham Lincoln's and Frederick Douglas' birthdays. Educational institutions began participating and focusing on the importance of Black American history while teaching in public schools in the United States.

The notion of Black History Month was broached in February 1969 by Black educators and Black United Students at Kent State University. The first chapter was held the next year (1970) and ran from January 2 to February 28.

It was finally officially recognized six years later by President Gerald Ford. He urged to "seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history."

Black History Month 2024

ASALH sets the theme for Black History Month every year, with 2024 revolving around 'African Americans and the Arts.' The aim is to focus the spotlight on the contributions of important African-American figures in various artistic and cultural movements. For 2025, the theme is set to be 'African Americans and Labor.'

For those interested, the themes for the past ten years were as follows:

Black Resistance (2023)

Black Health and Wellness (2022)

The Black Family: Representation, Identity, and Diversity (2021)

African Americans and the Vote (2020)

2019: Black Migrations (2019)

African Americans in Times of War (2018)

The Crisis in Black Education (2017)

Hallowed Grounds: Sites of African American Memories (2016)

A Century of Black Life, History, and Culture (2015)

Civil Rights in America (2014)

Black History Month encourages inclusivity through conversations and celebrations surrounding Black and African American history. Given the deep-rooted issues that still lie within society along racial lines, these help provide an opportunity to bridge that gap.

Beyond academic circles and universities, Black History Month is also widely recognized in cultural spheres through movie screenings, book readings, and celebrations of resistance and unity. Companies like Starbucks (limited-edition cups) and TikTok (Innovate Together Grant Program) have also released their plans to commemorate the occasion.

Through events, workshops, and programs hosted by various organizations, people are urged to come together to commemorate the achievements of important figures, learn about their history, and endeavor to create a more inclusive space moving forward.