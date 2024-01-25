5 films to watch this Black History Month (2024)

Black History Month is an ode to African-American history, a tradition that emerged in the United States and is celebrated throughout February every year. The tradition has spread to other nations like Canada, Ireland, and the U.K. too.

Even though Black History Month is celebrated for only one month, working toward anti-racism, racial harmony, and equality is a year-round endeavor. Films are one of the most powerful mediums to help carry this endeavor forward as they have the power to educate, sensitize, and represent the culture.

There have been numerous films that celebrate black history in different ways. While films like Malcolm X (1992) portray the history and throw light on one of the most important African-American figures, a film like Straight Outta Compton shows struggles faced by African Americans in a different context.

Black History Month is not only about the struggles but is also about the celebration of black culture and black art and embracing joy in one's self.

Moonlight, and 4 other movies to watch during Black History Month

1) Judas & the Black Messiah (2021)

Black History Month focuses on educating people about black history and this biographical crime drama is a healthy dosage of historical accounts. Featuring some of the finest performances by actors Daniel Kaluuya, LaKeith Stanfield, and Dominique Fishback among others, the plot follows the betrayal of Fred Hampton of the Illinois chapter of The Black Panther Party.

The official synopsis reads:

"William O'Neal, a petty criminal, is tasked by the FBI to infiltrate the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party. Further, he must get close to and provide intelligence on Fred Hampton."

2) Moonlight (2016)

Moonlight is one of the best coming-of-age drama films that captures the experience of growing up as an African-American. Starring Mahershala Ali, Trevante Rhodes, and Ashton Sanders among others, the film has been cited as one of the best movies of the 21st century.

The film has won three Academy Awards. The synopsis of the film reads:

"Chiron, a young African-American boy, finds guidance in Juan, a drug dealer, who teaches him to carve his own path. As he grows up in Miami, Juan's advice leaves a lasting impression on him."

3) I Am Not Your Negro (2016)

Director Raoul Peck reimagines James Baldwin's incomplete book Remember This House in this documentary film. The film follows James Baldwin as he gives his accounts of the assassination of three of his closest friends Malcolm X, Medgar Evers, and Martin Luther King Jr.

The film does great work at providing a look into the journey of black history and makes it a great watch for Black History Month as it connects the past of the civil rights movement with the present movement.

4) Soul (2020)

Celebrate Black History Month with this gem of a Disney film that revolves around soul music and is an ode to it. Following an accident that leaves him in a coma, the narrative of the animated film centers on Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx), a middle school teacher and aspiring pianist who is trying to get his body and spirit back together in time for his big break as a jazz artist.

The official synopsis reads:

"Joe is a middle-school band teacher whose life hasn't quite gone the way he expected. His true passion is jazz -- and he's good. But when he travels to another realm to help someone find their passion, he soon discovers what it means to have soul."

5) Summer of Soul (2021)

While most people know about Woodstock 1969, the popular counterculture music festival that made huge waves, not many people are aware of the Harlem Culture Festival that happened in the same year.

The Harlem Culture Festival 1969 (informally called the black Woodstock) featured some of the greatest black artists of all time like B.B. King, Nina Simone, Mahalia Jackson, and Stevie Wonder among others.

Summer of Soul is a documentary film that features never-seen footage from The Harlem Cultural Festival and shines a light on the importance of black history. The never-seen-before footage includes live performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Ray Baretto, Abbey Lincoln & Max Roach, and other artists.

Celebrate Black History Month with vigor this upcoming February through these five films celebrating black history, art, and culture.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here