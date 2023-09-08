Who is LaKeith Stanfield? Meet the actor who plays Apollo Kagwa in Apple TV+'s The Changeling

Oscar-nominated actor LaKeith Stanfield, who is best known for his role in Get Out, features on Apple TV+'s new series, The Changeling. The first three episodes of the eight-part series, which is adapted from Victor LaValle's popular book of the same name, premiered on the streaming service earlier today, i.e., September 8, 2023.

The official synopsis, as per Apple TV+, states:

“Apollo and Emma's love story is a fairy tale until Emma mysteriously vanishes; bereft, Apollo finds himself on a death-defying odyssey through a New York City he didn't know existed.”

Kelly Marcel serves as the writer and showrunner of The Changeling, which has been described as a "horror story, a parenthood fable, and a perilous odyssey."

In the dark fantasy series, LaKeith Stanfield stars as a husband and father named Apollo Kagwa, who is frantically trying to keep his family together after he cuts an enchanted thread from his wife Emma's (Clark Backo) wrist, causing her to go mysteriously missing. His New York City-based fairy tale then soon turns into a nightmare.

Aside from being a musician, Stanfield has also made notable appearances in a few of the recent hits, including the critically acclaimed films Knives Out (2019) and Judas and the Black Messiah (2021).

LaKeith Stanfield, a father of three, has starred in three films which were later nominated for an Academy Award

According to Empire, LaKeith Stanfield was born in San Bernardino, California, and "grew up very poor in a fractured family that was dysfunctional on both sides" in Riverside and Victorville. Stanfield started attending the John Casablancas Modeling and Career Center in Los Angeles as a teenager. There, he was signed to audition for commercials and landed his first role in Destin Cretton's short film Short Term 12 in 2009, which was his thesis project at San Diego State University.

A year later, the actor then made an appearance in the short film Gimme Grace. Following this, he gave up acting for a couple of years and took odd jobs such as roof work, gardening, working at AT&T, and at a legal marijuana factory.

Eventually, Destin Cretton contacted LaKeith Stanfield to reappear in a feature-length adaptation of Short Term 12, which became the latter's first feature film in 2013, as per IMDb. He was also nominated for the Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Male for his role.

In 2014, the actor starred in The Purge: Anarchy and Selma. The latter was nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Picture category. After a year, he played rapper Snoop Dogg in the biopic Straight Outta Compton.

LaKeith Stanfield has played crucial roles in hit works such as Get Out (2017), Knives Out (2019), and Netflix's Someone Great (2019). He then featured in The Photograph in 2020, the series Atlanta on FX, and Judas and the Black Messiah in 2021. His latest work this year has been The Haunted Mansion, in which he starred alongside Jared Leto, and now The Changeling on Apple TV+.

IMDb reported that by 2021, three of the films the 32-year-old actor appeared in, namely Selma, Get Out, and Judas and the Black Messiah, were nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Picture category. Reports mention that the actor was also nominated for an Oscar in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role as an FBI informant William "Bill" O'Neal in Judas and the Black Messiah.

Moreover, in an exclusive July issue of People Magazine, LaKeith Stanfield announced that he secretly tied the knot to model Kasmere Trice Stanfield. The duo first announced their engagement last December and are now the proud parents of a new baby, his third child.

Stanfield also shares a daughter, who was born in 2017 and is his firstborn, with actress Xosha Roquemore (The Mindy Project). As per Popsugar, he has a second daughter from a previous relationship with Tylor Hurd. The news first surfaced after Hurd posted a reel on Instagram (currently unavailable) of her baby girl and Stanfield sharing sweet moments together.

Another clip captured the actor dancing in front of Apollo and was also photographed holding the newborn for a photo shoot and later at a family entertainment center.

The remaining episodes of the LaKeith Stanfield-starrer The Changeling will air every Friday through October 13, 2023 on Apple TV+.