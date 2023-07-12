The Changeling on Apple TV+: Everything we know so far

The latest horror-fantasy project of Apple TV+, The Changeling, is set to premiere on September 8, 2023. This eight-part television series will have lovers of the genre on the edge of their seats. Based on the book of the same name, The Changeling will be directed by Melina Matsoukas.

The official poster of The Changeling (Image via Apple TV+)

The storyline of The Changeling according to IMDb reads:

"When Apollo Kagwa's father disappeared, he left his son a box of books and strange recurring dreams. Now Apollo is a father himself--and as he and his wife, Emma, settle into their new lives as parents, exhaustion and anxiety start to take their toll. Apollo's old dreams return and Emma begins acting odd. At first, Emma seems to be exhibiting signs of postpartum depression."

It continues:

"But before Apollo can do anything to help, Emma commits a horrific act and vanishes. Thus begins Apollo's quest to find a wife and child who are nothing like he'd imagined. His odyssey takes him to a forgotten island, a graveyard full of secrets, a forest where immigrant legends still live, and finally back to a place he thought he had lost forever."

The script has been written for the screen by Kelly Marcel (Venom franchise) and has been produced by Annapurna Television, Apple Studios, and De La Revolución Films. Khaliah Neal is the co-executive producer.

The Changeling - The cast and crew explored

The Changeling, a television series based on Victor LaValle's best-selling book, will premiere with the first three episodes on the Apple TV network. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly until October 13, 2023.

LaKeith Stanfield and Clark Backo as Apollo and Emmy (Image via Apple TV+)

The show will feature LaKeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You, Atlanta (2016-2022), Judas and the Black Messiah) as Apollo Kagwa and Clark Backo (The Handmaid’s Tale, Supernatural) as Emma Valentine, Apollo's pregnant wife.

Emma is wooed by Apollo, a New York-based secondhand bookseller. In the heart of the bustling metropolis, supernatural events are triggered by the birth of their child.

Adina Porter, who has appeared in multiple episodes of American Horror Story, plays Apollo's mother Lillian Kagwa, in the series. Her younger self is portrayed by Alexis Louder. It also features American singer and rapper Samuel T. Herring as William Wheeler and Amirah Vann, Malcolm Barrett, and Jared Abrahamson in additional roles.

In a press release dated August 25, 2021, Apple TV+ summarised the show as:

“The Changeling” is a fairytale for grown-ups. A horror story, a parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed."

The series will be part of Apple Studios' Apple Originals lineup for this year. Other notable releases include Lessons in Chemistry, Masters of the Air, WeCrashed, and the highly anticipated Scorsese film Killers of the Flower Moon.

More on The Changeling

Melina Matsoukas, who has vast experience as a music director, has directed and executive produced The Changeling. She has received four MTV Video Music Awards and two Grammys for her work on the music videos for Beyoncé's Formation and Rihanna and Calvin Harris We Found Love.

Tune in to Apple TV+ on September 8, 2023, to watch Apollo and Emma battle the demons in their life.

